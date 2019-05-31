Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO EPC CONTRACT FOR COAL TO HYDROGEN PLANT AND SYNTHETIC AMMONIA PLANT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Stock Code: 2236)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO EPC CONTRACT FOR COAL TO

HYDROGEN PLANT AND SYNTHETIC AMMONIA PLANT

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Wison Engineering Ltd. (惠生工程(中國)有限公司), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has recently entered into an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPC) contract with Fujian ShenYuan New Materials Co., Ltd (福建申遠新材 料有限公司) for the construction of 75,000 Nm3/h coal to hydrogen plant and 300 kta synthetic ammonia plant in Lianjiang, Fujian (''Coal to Hydrogen and Synthetic Ammonia Project''). The contract sum amounts to approximately RMB1.4 billion. Wison Engineering Ltd. will be responsible for engineering management, basic engineering design and detailed engineering design of the project, supply of equipment and materials, construction and construction management as well as instructing the commissioning and start-up. The Coal to Hydrogen and Synthetic Ammonia Project, which is a key part of the second phase of the

400 kta integrated polyamide project of Fujian ShenYuan New Materials Co., Ltd (福建申遠 新材料有限公司), aims to increase its production capacity of caprolactam.

The Board considers that, with its outstanding project execution capability, management capability and leading technological research and development capability, the Group has seized the strategic opportunities arising from the increasing capital investment in the domestic and international energy and chemical industry and has since the beginning of this year successfully secured a number of contracts in the domestic and international energy and chemical market by stepping up its efforts in market development and technology promotion. South China has two national petro-chemistry bases, which attract a large sum of industry capital and become one of the important target markets of the Group. By entering into this contract, the Group made an important breakthrough in the region with significant strategic presence to deepen its market in South China. The Group will exert its rich experience in project management and technical capabilities to continuously enhance the brand image of ''Wison''.