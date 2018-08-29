Log in
Wistron NeWeb : Announcement on the completion of the redemption and cancellation of certain restricted stock awards

08/29/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Company code: 6285 No: 3

Subject: Announcement on the completion of the redemption and cancellation of certain restricted stock awards

To which item it meets--article 4 paragraph xx: 36 Date of events: 2018/08/29

Contents: 1.Date of the Competent Authority's approval of the capital reduction: 2018/08/28 2.Date of completion of capital amendment registration: 2018/08/28 3.Effect on the company financial report (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the number of shares outstanding and the effect on net worth per share):

(1)Before the capital reduction paid-in capital/shares: NT$3,667,771,490/366,777,149 shares; net worth per share is NT$37.38 (2)The total number of shares cancelled were 32,000 with total capital of NT$320,000.

(3)After the capital reduction paid-in capital/shares: NT$3,667,451,490/366,745,149 shares; net worth per share is NT$37.38 4.Planned share conversion operations: N/A 5.Estimate listed shares after the capital reduction: N/A 6.The estimate ratio of listed shares to the company's issued common shares after the capital reduction: N/A 7.Countermeasures of the lower circulation in shareholding, if the aforesaid estimate listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the ration does not reach 25% after the capital reduction: N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:

(1)Net worth per share is calculated in accordance with the financial statements of FY2018Q2 reviewed by the company's auditors.

(2)The company received the approval letter of the capital amendment registration on Aug. 29, 2018.

Disclaimer

Wistron NeWeb Corp. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 09:11:07 UTC
