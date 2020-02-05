Witan Investment Trust : Lessons Learned from the PG&E Case, Sales of Health Care Entities in Bankruptcy and More to Be Discussed at ABI's Bankruptcy Battleground West Conference on March 18

Alexandria, Va. - More than 150 practitioners are expected to attend the American Bankruptcy Institute's (ABI's) Bankruptcy Battleground West conference on March 18, at the Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. The day-long conference will examine circuit court splits, sales of health care entities in bankruptcy, lessons learned from the PG&E case and more. Dr. Jerry Nickelsburg of the UCLA Anderson School of Management (Los Angeles) will provide a keynote to examine whether 2020 is going to mark the end of the longest expansion in U.S. post-WWII history, what sectors will be hit the hardest, and whether it will be a mild recession. Attendees have the opportunity to earn up to 6.25/7.5 hours of CLE/CPE credit. Conference co-chairs are Kyra E. Andrassy of Smiley Wang-Ekvall, LLP (Costa Mesa, Calif.) and Randye B. Soref of Polsinelli LLP (Los Angeles). The judicial chair for the conference is Bankruptcy Judge Deborah J. Saltzman (C.D. Cal.; Los Angeles).

Sessions include:

The Great Divide: Overview of Circuit Splits on Current Issues

How State LLC and Partnership Acts May Limit the Estate's Rights to Manage, Control and Sell

Intellectual Property and the Entertainment Industry: Tempnology and Beyond

Sales of Health Care Entities in Bankruptcy

Lessons Learned from PG&E

Bankruptcy 'Crossfire'

To view the full roster of conference sessions and speakers, please click here.

Members of the press looking to attend the conference should contact ABI Public Affairs Officer John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or jhartgen@abiworld.org.

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abiworld.org/conferences.html.

Thursday, February 6, 2020