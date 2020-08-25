Witchy Wins lands at Springbok Casino

Summon some truly magical wins with Realtime Gaming’s latest slot release available at South Africa’s favourite online casino from 23 September

Magic is definitely in the air at South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino, where spooky events keep on happening ahead of the launch of Realtime Gaming’s latest enchanted slot, Witchy Wins.

The 5x3 reel, 243 ways to win video slot has a number of spellbinding features bubbling away in a cauldron including Wilds, Morphing Wilds, Multiplying Wilds and Free Spins, all of which can transform wins into bewitching big wins.

The Wild Cauldron symbol can land at any time during the base game and can transform into a Multiplying Wild to further increase winnings by up to x4. More than one Wild Cauldron can land during a single spin, with the potential for several Multiplying Wilds.

In addition, at the end of any base game spin the Random Wild Reels feature can be triggered. If it is, one, two, three, four or all reels turn Wild. Winnings are then calculated leading to some potentially spine-tingling big wins.

The Free Spins bonus is triggered when three, four or five Scatter symbols land on the reels, awarding 8, 15 or 50 free spins respectively. During each spin, one reel will be entirely Wild so there is plenty of potential for some truly Witchy Wins. Free Spins can be retriggered.

Witchy Wins launches at Springbok Casino on 23 September and can be played via download, instant play and mobile browser, with the same spooky experience offered regardless of the platform you play from.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Witchy Wins is an incredibly spooky game but so long as players are brave, they can stir the cauldron to unleash a number of enchanting features that can help them to potentially win big.

“This is certainly the case if you love Wilds and watching them land on the reels to improve your chance of securing spine-tingling wins. Of course, in Witchy Wins the Wilds are especially magical, potentially multiplying wins by x4 or more.

“This really is an incredible game and we look forward to seeing our players land some of those incredible Witchy Wins!”

