With 100 Million Americans Concerned about Blood Sugar, A New Complementary Nutritional Support is Now Available

09/26/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconis Bioceuticals today announced that it has officially released its newest product, Glysema, into the marketplace. Glysema is a nutritional dietary supplement that supports healthy blood sugar levels through a powerful combination of ingredients. Glysema is now available for purchase on www.amazon.com / www.myiconis.com.

This product incorporates an innovative formula to help bolster healthy blood sugar levels. Glysema's ingredients promote blood sugar normalization and provides potent antioxidants through some critical ingredients. Additionally, Glysema's formula contains vital nutrients the body needs to process sugar correctly.

"We created Glysema as a nutritional support supplement for people who have concerns about their blood sugar levels," says Shellie Crossett, board-certified MSN, FNP, NP-C, and President of Iconis Bioceuticals. "We chose 12 ingredients that are known for their ability to support blood sugar, and combined them in a single supplement that people can take as a complementary product in their daily routine."

The most effective ingredient is Berberine, which has shown promise in targeting major influential processes involved in optimizing blood sugar levels when taken in doses of 500 mg, three times per day for 3 months.

Alongside Glysema's potent combination of blood sugar-support ingredients, Iconis Bioceuticals included a range of antioxidants to produce a superior supplement.  It not only helps support healthy blood sugar levels but may work to fight oxidative stress in the body. Glysema's antioxidants include Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D3. Antioxidants have anti-inflammatory properties crucial in protecting from nerve, vessel, and cell damage that can occur as a result of high blood sugar levels. The rest of Glysema's vitamins and nutrients work to support normal blood sugar levels by encouraging proper processing of sugar in the body.

About Iconis Bioceuticals
Iconis Bioceuticals has created unique dietary supplements using powerful combinations of herbs, extracts, minerals, and vitamins designed to optimize healthy living. At Iconis, we are committed to producing formulations which positively improve people's lives and everyday health. Glysema is a new addition to Iconis's current product portfolio which includes MigrA Zero (designed for Migraine Sufferers) and FIXE (designed for Women experiencing hair loss).

For more information about our products, please visit: www.myiconis.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-100-million-americans-concerned-about-blood-sugar-a-new-complementary-nutritional-support-is-now-available-300717194.html

SOURCE Iconis Bioceuticals


© PRNewswire 2018
