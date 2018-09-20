With $500K, PhRMA Joins ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ of Corporate Landlords Against Prop. 10 and Protections for Renters

In an unusual development in California’s ballot campaign for Proposition
10, a ballot measure that will restore the right of local
communities to set fair limits on rent increases and address
California’s housing affordability crisis, PhRMA (Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers Association), the drug industry’s trade group
and chief lobbying arm, has donated $500,000 to the ‘No on 10’ campaign.
STAT, the medical news organization that first reported the
donation this week, questioned why the drug industry’s lobbying arm
is getting involved in a political campaign, “… to sway a policy
fight with no clear connection to medicine or health care.”
In a prepared statement, a PhRMA spokesperson claimed that the drug and
biopharma industries have over 900,000 people working and living in
California—2.3% of the state’s population—and the industry is concerned
the measure, if passed by voters in November, “…could make housing
harder to find.”
The unfounded PhRMA claim drew widespread skepticism and criticism.
“The drug industry and its lobbyists at PhRMA have joined the
Billionaire Boys Club, getting into bed with greedy corporate landlords
out to protect their profits by trying to defeat Proposition 10, a
critical step to addressing California’s housing affordability crisis,”
said Michael Weinstein, President of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF),
a primary backer of Proposition 10. “AHF has fought, and continues to
wage, a fierce battle to hold drug companies and the industry
accountable for their outrageous pricing and policies. For the drug
industry to join with the likes of millionaire and billionaire landlords
like Blackstone Group’s Steve Schwarzman, Donald Sterling, Sam Zell,
Western National Group’s Michael Hayde and others comes as no surprise.
California voters beware: The petty people at PhRMA who bring you sky
high drug prices now want to help predatory landlords bring you rent
that’s too damn high!”
In the past week, both the Los
Angeles Times and the Sacramento
Bee have endorsed Proposition 10.
AHF’s Focus on Housing, Homelessness and
Housing Policy
In recognition of the critical role that stable housing plays in the
health and wellbeing of its patients and the public in general, as well
as in response to the longer commutes that AHF staff members are facing
in order to find affordable housing, AHF stepped up its role in the
housing arena over the past year.
Since October 2017, AHF and its Healthy
Housing Foundation, a program spearheaded by AHF to address the
housing and homelessness crisis by providing faster access to
housing with a focus on addressing the needs of extremely low-income
individuals and those unsheltered or homeless with priority placement
also offered to those with chronic health conditions, have purchased
four hotels or motels in the Los Angeles area to repurpose as homeless
or extremely low-income housing.
These properties include:
-
The Madison Hotel, a 202-room hotel on 7th St., on
Skid Row in Downton Los Angeles
-
The King Edward Hotel, 150-rooms, at 5th and
Los Angeles St. on Skid Row
-
The Baltimore Hotel, 204-rooms, directly across from the
King Edward Hotel, and
-
The former Sunset 8 Motel in Hollywood, 27-rooms, now rebranded
as Sunrise on Sunset (SOS) and housing formerly homeless
families.
