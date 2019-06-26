Log in
With Aluminum Tariffs Lifted, Riisa Looks to Ramp Up Cross-Border Shipping to U.S. with Fr8Hub Digital Freight Marketplace

06/26/2019 | 11:01am EDT

LAREDO, Texas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May, the United States lifted aluminum and steel tariffs on Canada and Mexico that have been in place since June 2018, paving the way for Mexican aluminum providers like Riisa to ramp up importing activities. Riisa—which operates out of Monterrey (Nuevo León), Silao (Guanajuato), Mazatlan (Sinaloa), and Pachuca (Hidalgo)—plans to escalate its aluminum import process in part by leveraging the cross-border freight marketplace from Fr8Hub. Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace directly matches cross-border shippers throughout Mexico and the domestic United States (to and from border cities) with available carriers and drivers for their loads.
          
“With the tariffs finally out of the way, Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace will enable us to ramp up our aluminum importing into the U.S. quickly and profitably,” said Alejandro Ayala Quijano, Foreign Trade Manager, Riisa. “Fr8Hub’s platform has been invaluable to us as our Northern import business fluctuates in these volatile times for border shipping. Working with Fr8Hub has completely revamped our cross-border and domestic strategy, while giving us better load visibility and helping us reduce costs.”  
          
“The tariffs definitely hampered our U.S. business,” continued Quijano. “We’ll definitely be looking to make up some of that lost revenue with a more robust import operation in the second half of 2019. Fr8Hub’s cross-border marketplace will be a big part of that effort.”
          
In addition to cross-border and domestic U.S. shipping Fr8Hub also provides domestic freight matching throughout Mexico, connecting shippers like Riisa with available carriers throughout the country.
          
Fr8Hub combines extensive logistics experience with innovative cloud-based technology that directly matches cross-border shippers with a broad network of reliable carriers. Fr8Hub provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping.  
          
Fr8Hub provides live 24/7 tracking for loads on both sides of the border through telematics and GPS integrations in the United States, and a combination of historical data and partnerships with leading ELD manufacturers. The Fr8Hub carrier network currently features more than 30,000 available trucks in the United States and Mexico. All Mexico-based carriers are vetted through onboarding processes, reviewing historical data regarding performance and on-time delivery—including door-to-door, crossloading, interline or to-the-border deliveries.
          
Fr8Hub is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, including location, freight, time and other data points. Shippers like Riisa can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads and optimize their operations.

To learn more about Fr8Hub, please visit www.fr8hub.com.
          
Media Contact:
               
Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
404.593.8320
william@backbeatmarketing.com
www.linkedin.com/in/willharaway
www.backbeatmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
