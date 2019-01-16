Log in
With Back Pay Promised, Job-Growth Streak Likely to Continue

01/16/2019 | 06:53pm EST

By Eric Morath

The longest stretch of U.S. job creation on record appears likely to continue through January after President Trump signed legislation that promises back pay to hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers.

The bill, signed Wednesday by Mr. Trump, will pay federal workers for wages lost since the start of the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22. Because the approximately 380,000 federal employees not working will get paid -- after the shutdown ends -- the Labor Department will count them as being on federal payrolls, according to the department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Had that not occurred, the loss of more than 300,000 employees from the government's payroll would have most likely overwhelmed any private-sector job creation. That in turn would have caused total nonfarm payrolls to decrease for the first time since October 2010, snapping a streak of a 99 straight months of job growth.

The streak is the longest on record dating to 1939.

Without a significant impact on federal payrolls, private-sector jobs will be the determinant of whether U.S. employers added to or subtracted from total employment. Private employers added 214,000 jobs to payrolls each month, on average, in 2018.

About 150 million Americans are on private payrolls versus 2.8 million employed by the federal government.

The partial shutdown could, however, affect the unemployment rate. The rate is determined by a separate survey asking households about employment during the week that includes the 12th of the month.

Furloughed federal employees who weren't working all of last week due to the shutdown should be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, according to the guidance.

The jobless rate, 3.9% in December, has held below 4% since July.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

