With Budget Passed, New York State Legislature Has No Clear Next Steps

By Jimmy Vielkind

Members of the state Senate and Assembly trickled out of the Capitol last week after overnight votes to enact a new state budget. Whether they will return this year isn't clear.

Legislators had already laid out a truncated schedule for the rest of 2020. They set a June 2 adjournment date to allow for campaigning ahead of primary elections on June 23. And they have little role in managing the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic that would require their presence in Albany.

Legislators gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo vast new emergency-management powers in the first days of the outbreak in the state. And the budget lets the Democratic governor unilaterally cut spending in the middle of the fiscal year without legislative approval, though legislators would have 10 days to develop and enact their own plans.

Indeed, many lawmakers never set foot on either chamber's floor during last week's sessions, a major shift from existing protocols. Both the Senate and Assembly passed resolutions allowing for remote voting and debate after several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the closing minutes of the Senate's budget debate, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan thanked his colleagues and wondered aloud if he was giving the final floor speech of his more than 30 years as a legislator. Mr. Flanagan, a Republican from Long Island, isn't seeking re-election.

Other lawmakers and lobbyists said it is a real possibility that the Legislature won't return for months. Mr. Cuomo in February said he didn't expect major legislation to pass in what is normally a second wave of activity in June. On Saturday, the governor said the session was "effectively over."

On Friday, a variety of advocacy groups called for lawmakers to continue their work even if it meant remote meetings.

Melissa Moore, deputy director for New York for the Drug Policy Alliance, which advocates for legalizing marijuana, said she was disappointed that a plan to regulate and tax the drug was dropped from the budget.

"More than ever, the creation of a diversified and equitable industry that supports New York-based small businesses and farmers will be imperative coming out of this crisis. We need the legislature to pass marijuana legalization and regulation that is centered in economic and racial justice this session," Ms. Moore said.

Spokesmen for both Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats, said they haven't specified any date to return.

"As things arise, we will certainly be ready to serve," Ms. Stewart-Cousins told reporters on Thursday. "We're on a break, but because of the reality of the circumstance, which is ever changing, we will be back as needed."

CAMPAIGN FINANCE, AGAIN: New York's minor political parties are blasting a budget provision that they say could put them out of existence -- the latest shots in a year-long battle with Mr. Cuomo.

Language inserted into the spending plan adopted last week would raise the number of votes a party's candidate must receive for it to win permanent ballot status. Previously, parties secured a line for four years if their gubernatorial candidate received more than 50,000 votes. Many parties achieved this feat by cross-endorsing major-party nominees for governor under New York's system of fusion voting, where candidates combine the vote totals from multiple party lines.

A party's standard-bearer must now win at least 2% of the total ballots cast or 130,000 votes -- whichever is greater -- in both presidential and gubernatorial elections. The new threshold could wipe out the left-leaning Working Families Party, its leaders say.

The budget provisions resurrect the findings of a special commission that last year recommended a system of public campaign financing and lowering the limits on campaign contributions. Its leaders said the tougher party requirements were necessary to keep costs in line.

In response to a lawsuit brought by the WFP and the Conservative Party, a state judge last month said the commission's recommendations didn't have the force of law.

"We won in court just a month ago," said Sochie Nnaemeka, leader of the WFP in New York. She accused Mr. Cuomo of "using this crisis moment to attempt to squash the power of his opponents and to limit checks and balances and restrict the structure of democracy."

The WFP supported actor Cynthia Nixon's unsuccessful 2018 Democratic primary challenge to Mr. Cuomo, but eventually put the incumbent governor on its general election ballot line.

Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Mr. Cuomo, said the provision was developed by appointees of both the executive and legislative branches, and wasn't motivated by retribution.

"This was merely codifying the strongest possible public-finance system that opened up the democratic process to more candidates while ensuring the most prudent use of taxpayer money," he said.

THE LAST ANSWER: The latest state budget in modern New York history was adopted on Aug. 11, 2004, when George Pataki was governor.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com