Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

With Coronavirus Cases Rising, New Voices Join Unprecedented Coalition Urging Congress to Support HEROES Act and Fund Critical Water Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following on the heels of Governor Newsom’s statewide order on wearing masks in public and the House’s introduction of a new bill that includes proposed water funding (HR 2), major agriculture and business leaders have now joined a growing coalition of clean water advocates urging Congress to support the HEROES Act and fund critical water needs to keep families safe and healthy.

“In this time of crisis, we have come together to urge the California Congressional Delegation to include funding for urgent water infrastructure and water affordability needs as part of the next federal stimulus package or other pending Congressional actions,” said the coalition in a joint letter delivered to California Congressional leaders today.

The coalition of 70 organizations collectively represents California frontline communities, more than 500 California water agencies, and organizations from the environmental, agricultural, and business sectors. Water, environmental, and civil rights leaders, such as Dolores Huerta, who signed onto an original coalition letter, are now joined by new major agricultural and business voices, including California Chamber of Commerce, Agricultural Council of California, Western Growers, Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), and Bay Area Council.

Together, they are calling on Congress to support the water-related provisions of the HEROES Act and to take the following steps in the next federal stimulus package or in other pending actions:

1. $100 billion in new funding over five years for Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, with at least 20% of the new funding distributed to disadvantaged communities as additional subsidization (grants) rather than loans and eligibility for the new funding for all water systems, regardless of their organizational structure.

2. At a minimum, include the $1.5 billion in water affordability funding as proposed in the HEROES Act, and ideally include $4 billion in immediate funding to the Environmental Protection Agency for grants to the states for a Low-Income Households Drinking Water and Wastewater Assistance/Affordability Program to help struggling households pay for essential water and wastewater service.

3. Emergency funding for affected water utilities, particularly serving disadvantaged or hard-hit communities, to help offset lost revenue, the costs associated with moratoriums on shutoffs, and the essential public health protections being put in place by water utilities.

4. Shutoff moratorium/safe reconnection provision that ensures every American has access to water in their homes now and through the duration of the COVID-19 crisis and that allows for relief to vulnerable customers for a time afterwards to regain their financial footing while also providing needed fiscal support to water systems.

“While not a comprehensive list of the actions our various organizations believe should be taken, these do represent meaningful, and we believe necessary, steps to meet both immediate and long-term drinking water needs of Californians while also boosting the economy and helping preserve access to the most fundamental tool in our arsenal to address the spread of COVID-19 -- washing your hands,” said the coalition in its letter.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact:
Heather Engel, Association of California Water Agencies
(760) 217-0627, heathere@acwa.com

Matt Williams, California Municipal Utilities Association
(916) 841-4054, mwilliams@cmua.org

Jennifer Capitolo, California Water Association
(916) 402-1155, jcapitolo@calwaterassn.com

Cristal Gonzalez, Clean Water Action
(408) 796-8717, cgonzalez@cleanwater.org

Jerry Jimenez, Community Water Center
(408) 219-9636, jerry.jimenez@communitywatercenter.org

Tim Douglas, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability
(916) 207-8771, tdouglas@leadershipcounsel.org

Milena Paez, NextGen California
(916) 209-8604, milena.paez@nextgenpolicy.org

Daniela Arellano, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council)
(424) 268-6677, darellano@nrdc.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Mercedes, NVIDIA to develop new automated driving system
AQ
04:04pAUTODESK, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pNeuraptive Therapeutics Appoints Robert S. Radie as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
BU
04:03pCARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pJACKSAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:02pALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pHTG EdgeSeq Technology Highlighted in Multiple Posters Presented by Pharma Partners at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Meeting
GL
04:02pTILT Announces Q1 2020 Financial Results
GL
04:02pPalomar Holdings, Inc. Announces the Formation of Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
GL
04:02pANGIODYNAMICS : to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on July 16, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2APPLE INC. : Apple Is the Newest Chip Giant in Town
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
5NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group