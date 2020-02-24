With Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target : Fed Paper

By Michael S. Derby

Inflation stands a good chance of not sustainably hitting the Federal Reserve's 2% target until central bankers find a new mix of policies that will boost public confidence the central bank can provide meaningful stimulus in the next downturn, new research shows.

In a new paper from the San Francisco Fed, published Monday, economists Robert Amano, Thomas Carter and Sylvain Leduc sought to understand why inflation has been so consistently weak in recent years.

They found that inflation remains historically low because the public worries that in the next downturn the central bank will once again hit de facto zero rates and struggle to provide stimulus from that point on. Because monetary policy is less likely to be effective, the public sees deeper future downturns and as part of that outlook, weaker inflation in the future, and weaker inflation now.

"Concerns that the central bank may run out of ammunition during future recessions lead households to save more and consume less, while businesses set lower prices," the paper said. "The decline in inflation expectations feeds directly into weaker inflation, as forward-looking businesses set lower prices in anticipation of lower inflation in the future."

All together, this environment points to a landscape in which the Fed essentially can't hit its 2% inflation target with its current tools.

"Because of lower inflation expectations, our model suggests that inflation should hover around 1.7% during good economic times," the authors wrote.

The Fed adopted its 2% inflation target in 2012 and while it has grazed it a few times, it has never sustainability achieved it despite having its short-term interest rate target at historically low levels. Fed officials have over the years projected that they will soon reach the target only to have those hopes dashed. The official Fed outlook sees 2% inflation in 2021, while a number of central bankers think the number will be hit this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is one of those central bankers who see a return to target relatively soon. He said at the Fed's late January policy meeting "we expect inflation to move closer to 2% over the next few months as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop out of the calculation." As of the most recent reading in December, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, was up 1.6% from the same month a year ago.

That forecast has gained uncertainty, however, with the coronavirus situation casting an increasingly ominous shadow over global trade. Fed officials expect the U.S. to navigate the current troubles, but weakness here and abroad could provide renewed disinflationary headwinds that could once again slow inflation's hoped for rise.

