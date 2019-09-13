Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

With Deaths from Opioid Abuse Skyrocketing, Area Leaders Join Forces to Curb Regional Opioid Misuse and Abuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

Houston, Texas, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Story

Since 2013, deaths in Harris County associated with opioid overdose are up a staggering 135%.

In response, officials with the Houston Health Department, regional health departments, University of Houston College of Nursing and HCA Houston Healthcare will announce a weeklong awareness effort starting Monday, September 16 to curb the growing misuse and addiction to prescription pain medications.

The citywide effort will culminate Saturday, September 21 when individuals can turn in tablets, capsules and patches of Codeine, Hydrocodone, Demerol, Oxycodone, Darvon and other opioids at 13 HCA Houston Healthcare-affiliated hospitals and facilities and the University of Houston at Sugar Land. 

A complete list of participating HCA Houston Healthcare hospitals and facilities is available at www.hcahealthcare.com/crushthecrisis or by calling (833) 582-1970.     

When
Details of the weeklong awareness effort and the Crush The Crisis drug take-back day will be presented Monday, September 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Where
Houston City Hall Legacy Room

901 Bagby, 1st Floor

Presenting Speakers

Dr. David Persse, Houston Health Department Health Authority and EMS Medical Director

Dr. Stephen Nesbit, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division

Kathryn Tart, Dean of the University of Houston College of Nursing

About HCA Houston Healthcare

HCA Houston Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare in the Houston area where excellent trained physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treat almost a million patients and provide more than $2 billion in charity care every year. With an employee base of 15,000, HCA Houston Healthcare’s comprehensive network includes 14 hospitals, nine outpatient surgery centers, ten freestanding emergency centers and numerous freestanding diagnostic imaging facilities in the greater Houston area. It also includes a regional transfer center that provides one-phone-call access and support for patient transfers into and out of HCA-affiliated facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. For more information, visit www.HCAHoustonHealthcare.com.

HCA Houston Healthcare is part of HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division, a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency centers and diagnostic imaging facilities in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Facilities in the Gulf Coast Division include: 17 hospitals, nine ambulatory care centers, 15 off-campus emergency centers, and a regional transfer center that provides one phone call access and support for patient transfers into and out of the HCA Gulf Coast Division affiliated hospitals as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius. HCA Gulf Coast Division is part of HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England.

Attachment 

Debra Burbridge
HCA Gulf Coast Division
281-851-6275
Debra.Burbridge@HCAhealthcare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Textron Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
01:40pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO, GEICO Corporation and Its Affiliate
BU
01:40pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Valaris plc To Contact The Firm
NE
01:38pCorrection to Opioid Reckoning Hits Money Managers
DJ
01:37pEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
RE
01:37pBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Trailblazing STEM Skills
PU
01:37pNOKIA OYJ : selected by RigNet, Inc. to upgrade its microwave network to support oil and gas customers with 4G LTE services in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
01:37pADVANCE TICKETS FOR DISNEY'S &LDQUO;MALEFICENT : Mistress of Evil” on Sale Now
BU
01:36pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Conversion price for New Convertible Bonds and price for partial repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been set
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group