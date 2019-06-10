With Demand for Virtual Health on the Rise, Mobile Heartbeat Announces Secure, HD Video Chat

Healthcare communications company Mobile Heartbeat® has
announced a comprehensive mobile video chat function on its MH-CURE®
Platform that enables face-to-face, encrypted video conferencing on a
single application, along with the platform’s text, page, voice and
broadcast communications capabilities. Intuitively designed for
fast-paced healthcare environments, the secure functionality serves a
growing need among expanding—and increasingly virtual—care teams.
The announcement coincides with the industry’s shift toward telehealth,
in which more than three in four hospitals in the United States use
video or other solutions to remotely connect participants in the care
continuum, according to the American
Hospital Association. Additionally, with reported
shortages in both primary and specialty providers, hospitals are
increasingly opting toward video chat functions for
clinician-to-clinician consults, resulting in reduced
costs and enhanced care delivery.
Growing demands in other use cases of handheld video chatting—including
those aimed at reducing
medical errors during transfers of care and providing remote
interpreter services—also contributed to Mobile Heartbeat’s interest and
priority in developing such a product.
“The trends we’ve seen in telemedicine represent a significant shift in
the way clinicians work together—and all signs point to their continued
influence on care delivery,” said Peggy Teardo, Director of Clinical
Optimization at Mobile Heartbeat. “We’re thrilled to offer our customers
a HIPAA-compliant, easy-to-use resource to connect diverse teams for
face-to-face collaboration, no matter where they are, through the tap of
a smartphone button.”
As part of the unified MH-CURE Platform, our enterprise video chat
solution saves the added expense of video-specific hardware. Other
features:
-
High-definition video calling that connects in-facility and
out-of-facility clinicians and support staff
-
Dual-side camera that can be flipped to switch from face-to-face to
rear-facing
-
Cross-platform functionality and compatibility with both Android and
iOS devices
-
TLS, HTTPS and SRTP encryption protocols
-
Ability to remotely enable or disable by user
To learn more about Mobile Heartbeat’s video chat feature on the
MH-CURE Platform, download
the free onesheet with sample use cases.
About MH-CURE
The MH-CURE
enterprise mobility solution transforms smartphones into a powerful
tool for streamlining clinical communication and collaboration
workflows. MH-CURE unifies secure texting, voice over Wi-Fi, video chat,
paging, broadcasting, alert integration, EHRs and other clinical system
integrations in a single application, enabling care teams across the
enterprise to use one device/one application to connect with each other
and share pertinent, patient-specific information quickly and
efficiently from wherever they are. MH-CURE offers full functionality
for mobile devices.
About Mobile Heartbeat
Mobile Heartbeat® is a leading
provider of enterprise mobility clinical communications and
collaboration solutions that improve clinical workflow and provide
secure team communications, enabling better patient care at a lower
cost. The company’s Unified Clinical Communication platform, MH-CURE®,
gives clinicians what they want and need: simple, secure access to their
patients and other care team members with clinically relevant patient
information—no matter where they are. Based upon its Clinical Unified
Results Enterprise (CURE) technology, MH-CURE dramatically improves
clinical workflows across the enterprise, freeing clinicians to focus on
what they do best: care for their patients. For more information, visit www.mobileheartbeat.com.
