With EU Medical Device Regulation Deadline Looming, Regulatory Pros to Gather in Brussels for RAPS Euro Convergence

02/14/2020 | 03:04pm EST

Rockville, MD, USA, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) will host its annual European conference, newly dubbed Euro Convergence 2020, in Brussels, 11–13 May, at the Radisson Blu. The event will draw a broad range of professionals and regulators concerned with the regulation of medical devices, medicines and other healthcare products, and take place just two weeks before the planned implementation of the EU’s extensive overhaul of its rules governing devices, the Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR).

While much attention has been focused on the new requirements of the EU MDR and device companies’ readiness as the 26 May implementation deadline approaches, another major change also is on the horizon. The EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU IVDR) is set to go into effect in May 2022, and although the deadline is more than two years away and there are fewer IVD manufacturers than device makers, the regulation will bring even more sweeping changes regulated companies must comply with.

Expert speakers at Euro Convergence 2020 will cover the most critical issues not only for medical devices and IVDs, but also for pharmaceutical products in Europe. Each area has its own dedicated program track with 24 sessions on device-related topics, 20 on pharmaceuticals and 11 covering IVDs. See the full, interactive agenda.

“With the European regulatory community facing so many wide-ranging changes and so much uncertainty, Euro Convergence 2020 is an important opportunity to connect, discuss and exchange ideas and information,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “This is an incredibly supportive community, and I believe we are all on this journey together.”

RAPS, a global organization headquartered in the US, also holds the largest annual gathering of the regulatory profession, the RAPS Convergence. The Europe-based conference was re-established last year as an additional annual gathering specifically for European professionals as RAPS’ membership in Europe continues to grow. This year, it has been re-branded as Euro Convergence, strengthening the connection between the two complimentary events.

The conference agenda will be updated as additional speakers are confirmed. For those who need more in-depth guidance on several specific key topics, including IVDR and clinical studies in postmarket clinical follow-up, five pre-conference workshops will be held immediately prior the main conference.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of the RAPS EuroConvergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Zachary Brousseau
Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)
301 770 2920, ext. 245
zbrousseau@raps.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
