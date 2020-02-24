With Migrant Workers in Limbo, Part of China's Economy Is Stalled

By Stu Woo

BEIJING--The Chinese economy's quick return to normal will hinge largely on how migrant workers such as Zhang Hua choose between two bad options: Stay in their hometowns without jobs, or return to cities where they face a 14-day coronavirus quarantine before being allowed back to work.

Mr. Zhang, a car-service driver in Beijing, was one of hundreds of millions of Chinese people who returned to his hometown for Lunar New Year, in his case to visit his wife and young child 120 miles away. Then his Beijing neighborhood started requiring people to stay home for two weeks if they are returning from elsewhere in China, a policy the entire city of 22 million began applying to many residents earlier this month to try to stop the epidemic.

The family breadwinner, Mr. Zhang earns about 6,000 yuan ($850) a month. His monthly expenses include $142 for his car license and $156 to rent a room, which he shares with another man, on Beijing's fringes. A nearly $1,400 credit-card bill is due next week.

He is staying with his family in Hebei province for now, but dwindling savings may force him to return to the capital next week. "Family members are counting on me to eat," he said.

The Chinese government faces one of its biggest challenges in decades as it balances restarting the world's second-largest economy--which was already slowing down before the epidemic--and halting the spread of the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 77,000 and killed more than 2,500 people in the country since emerging in central China late last year.

As government-ordered quarantines have continued, many white-collar employees in China have been able to work from home. But a chunk of the country's migrant workers who keep China's economy going have gone without income for weeks. They are kept away from many factories, shops and other businesses where they must be physically present to do their jobs.

China's transport minister recently said fewer than one-third of the country's 291 million migrant workers, or people from rural areas who work in cities, had returned to their jobs as of Feb. 14. He said another 120 million should return by the end of February, while the remaining 100 million would return in March.

The epidemic is likely to hit China's economy hard. Nomura last Monday again cut its forecast for China's first-quarter gross domestic product growth. It now expects expansion of 3% from the same period a year earlier. Last year, first-quarter GDP grew 6.4%.

Chinese leaders have encouraged employers to resume work. Last Tuesday , the State Council--China's cabinet--called on regions at lower risk from the virus to resume full production. Regions deemed to be higher risk were instructed to monitor health conditions on the ground, with a priority placed on controlling the disease. Some local governments have been organizing group transportation to get workers back to their destinations.

Even so, many factories, shops and offices remain dark or are only partially functioning. Some local authorities require manufacturers to provide employees face masks and other protective equipment, which are difficult to buy amid a nationwide shortage, before they can reopen. Chinese commerce officials said Thursday that about 70% of exporters in the eastern Shandong and Zhejiang provinces had resumed production.

Chinese leaders have taken measures to help soften what they say will be a temporary economic blow. Officials have called on banks to give more latitude to credit-card and mortgage payments from customers affected by the epidemic. They also have lowered loan rates to companies, while some local governments have asked employers to continue paying workers even if workplaces are still shut.

Most Chinese companies have enough funds to keep paying creditors and employees for a couple of months, but some are laying off workers, according to economic research firm Capital Economics.

Pingfang Village, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Beijing, is a community of about 1,000 bungalows and home to a mix of city natives and migrant workers. Only a handful of the latter had returned as of mid-February, local council leaders said.

"Why trouble yourself to come back if you must face a 14-day quarantine?" asked one local council member who was guarding an entrance to the neighborhood. Pingfang Village, like many neighborhoods in Beijing, has banned visits from nonresidents. "Even if you come back, you still don't have work to do. The factories are closed."

Another local council member said a few migrant workers sneaked in by hopping the village wall, but were caught and then kicked out or detained by police.

A few blocks away, Wang Haiyang said he and his wife decided to return to Beijing from his home village in Henan province, central China, on Jan. 28. He dealt with the quarantine by sleeping and entertaining himself on his phone. Then, two weeks ago, he resumed his business of selling food containers that eateries use for takeaway orders.

"I'm glad I came out of my village early," he said as he and his wife loaded boxes of containers into two vans.

The epidemic has closed the 20 or 30 restaurants he counts on as regular customers. He has compensated by finding hospital and military cafeterias as new clients, but worries his supplies will soon run out because the factory that makes the containers he sells has been closed.

Mr. Zhang, the Beijing car-service driver, said he went into that line of work after environmental rules closed factories near his home of Zhangjiakou, a site for the 2022 Winter Olympics. He thought about returning to Beijing twice earlier, but a friend said demand for rides had fallen sharply and the cost of living in his hometown was much cheaper. "Since there will be no income anyway, why bother to go back?" he said.

Bingyan Wang contributed to this article.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com