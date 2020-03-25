Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

With Millions Days Away From Losing Health Insurance, Legislative Package Still Leaves the Health Needs of Most Americans in Dire Straits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:43pm EDT

For immediate release
March 25, 2020

Meghan Cohorst

239-503-1533

mcohorst@unitehere.org

Senate Democrats Hold the Line on Corporate Welfare, Improve Focus on Workers

Statement from UNITE HERE International President D. Taylor:

At the end of March, millions of laid off Americans will start losing their employer-provided health insurance, but the two trillion-dollar COVID-19 response does virtually nothing to provide an emergency healthcare backstop to every worker who needs it in this country. Those laid off will not have employer covered health care. The exchanges offer high deductible plans that make treatment cost-prohibitive. During this health care crisis, shouldn't companies getting emergency taxpayer money be required to keep their laid off taxpayers covered?

9/11 was a security crisis, the 2008 recession was an economic crisis, and today we are facing a healthcare crisis. The latest COVID-19 legislation still leaves the health needs of most Americans in dire straits.

We commend Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Sherrod Brown, and the Senate Democrats for their tireless work to bring the latest COVID-19 legislation into some balance with more help for workers and families. The package makes gains in unemployment insurance, better oversight of funds to constrain runaway corporate welfare giveaways, and other needed investments to bolster long-overdue investments in our front-line health workers.

But at a time of a global pandemic, too much of the healthcare needs of Americans remain on the cutting room floor. We are particularly incensed by the bailout of the airline industry that lacks any aid for airline catering workers, essential workers who are still going to work in order to put food on the planes.

Our union team has been tirelessly leading the fight in Washington to improve the latest legislative package to put workers and families first, not corporations. We are committed to ensuring Congress does not pass another top down, GOP-led corporate welfare bailout of big business that ignores the real health care and economic needs of all frontline workers.

Disclaimer

Unite Here published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 03:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aNATURA : Postponement of the Date of the Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings and Modification of the Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
12:13aNCC : Stimulus Measure Critically Needed Now
PU
12:11aLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Appoints Former Sotheby's CEO, Tad Smith, And ValueAct Capital's Sarah Farrell As New Independent Directors
PR
12:03aCANON : celebrates 17th consecutive year of No. 1 share of global interchangeable-lens digital camera market
PU
12:02aORIENTAL ENERGY : China to resume U.S. LPG imports as Beijing waives trade-war tariff - sources
RE
12:02aMCAFEE : Sweeps Seven Industry Awards, Recognized as Most Innovative and One of the Coolest Security Companies in 2020
BU
12:01aTOYODA GOSEI : Introduces Extra-Large Spindle Grille
BU
03/26U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
RE
03/25EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : Management Proposal Changes
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group