With NSTA's Latest STEM Road Map Books, Students in Grades 6, 8, and 10 Can Tackle Challenges Involving Climate Change, Regional Disasters, and Healthy Lifestyles

What if sixth graders were tasked with minimizing climate change in their own community; eighth graders had to help citizens recognize their region’s risks from floods, earthquakes, and volcanoes; and 10th graders needed to encourage better nutrition and exercise? Students can take on challenges like these through STEM-themed lessons in the three newest additions to the STEM Road Map Curriculum Series, published by NSTA Press.

The STEM Road Map Curriculum Series meets the needs of districts, schools, and teachers who want an integrated approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, and math. The series covers all the STEM concepts as students advance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Each book in the series is an in-depth module that uses project- and problem-based learning. Students are presented with a challenge and then prompted to apply what they learn by using a mix of science, social studies, English language arts, and math. This flexible resource can be used as a whole or in segments. The STEM Road Map Curriculum Series is anchored in the Next Generation Science Standards, the Common Core State Standards, and the Framework for 21st Century Learning.

The three latest books focus on the theme Cause and Effect. They’re designed to help students lead better lives or contribute to the community by analyzing and altering certain causes to lead to different effects. The new books are as follows:

Human Impacts on Our Climate, Grade 6: STEM Road Map for Middle School is a three-lesson module that helps students investigate aspects of climate change that have been driven by the rise in global temperatures over the past century. Working in teams, students use an engineering design process to identify a local environmental problem, develop a model to help monitor and minimize its impact, and create a presentation about their findings. Browse free sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website. (130 pages. Stock #PB425X15; ISBN: 978-1-68140-408-0)

The Changing Earth, Grade 8: STEM Road Map for Middle School introduces the powerful idea that the Earth is shaped by ongoing geologic processes that can alter our landscape in a short time. In addition, the six-lesson module helps students appreciate the nature and process of science and learn about the rock cycle. Students devise a museum display to explore the geology of a specific area in North America or Great Britain. They also present scale models of influential rock formations in their assigned area and posters about topics such as geology’s impact on culture and community. Browse free sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website. (260 pages. Stock #PB425X14; ISBN 978-1-68140-468-4)

Healthy Living, Grade 10: STEM Road Map for High School is a three-lesson module that helps students build knowledge from the varied perspectives of a cell biologist, nutrition scientist, biochemist, physiologist, public health practitioner, and consumer. Students use an engineering design process to create a prototype that individuals can use to manage their nutrition or exercise regimen. Then they create a video documentary demonstrating their understanding of a healthy lifestyle. Browse free sample pages at the NSTA Science Store website. (141 pages. Stock #PB425X17; ISBN 978-1-68140-495-0)

For additional information or to purchase any of these three books, others in the STEM Road Map Curriculum Series, or other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. Each of the books is priced at $31.45 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $25.16.

