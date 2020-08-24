Log in
With One Year to Go Until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, DeVry Student Athlete Perseveres Towards Her Other Dreams

08/24/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

While training for Tokyo 2020, Paralympian focuses time now on earning an MBA and getting married

Several DeVry University student athletes were qualified and preparing to compete this month in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. However, like other major sporting competitions, the Paralympic Games were postponed due to the global pandemic. Today marks one year from the new start date of the Paralympic Games: August 24, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005529/en/

Keller Graduate School of Management student and 2016 goalball bronze medalist, Amanda Dennis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keller Graduate School of Management student and 2016 goalball bronze medalist, Amanda Dennis. (Photo: Business Wire)

When the 2020 Games were postponed, Keller student and 2016 goalball bronze medalist, Amanda Dennis decided to continue her education through the summer to stay focused. “My goal was always to further my professional career after Tokyo,” said Dennis, who plans to graduate in 2020 with her MBA plus two concentrations: Marketing & Human Resource Management. “Even though the Games are postponed, I have the opportunity to continue my studies with the flexibility to make my own schedule at DeVry University. My training schedule often changes, especially with another year of planning and training ahead, so learning online and being able to still have a great education while training is very important to me.”

Dennis is pursuing her MBA at DeVry’s Keller Graduate School of Management. DeVry University is an official education provider of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Through this partnership, DeVry University provides educational options at the undergraduate and graduate level to current and former athletes, with the flexibility to accommodate students during their athletic training and competition schedule. Since the partnership began in 2011, more than 600 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and training hopefuls have enrolled in a DeVry University certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree program, including 174 graduates.

Dennis also doesn’t plan to let Paralympic Game postponement stop her from moving forward with her wedding. Recently engaged, Dennis and her fiancé, who is also a Team USA athlete, had hope to wed shortly after the competing in Tokyo. While the immediate timing has changed, Dennis still plans to marry within the year. “Both of us still plan on competing in Tokyo in 2021, so we have a lot of time to train together and work together for our dream of both winning gold,” said Dennis. “Tokyo being postponed has had some silver linings. I’m now able to finish my master’s degree, and enjoy my engagement while living and training in Germany with my fiancé.”

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, https://www.hlcommission.org). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.


© Business Wire 2020
