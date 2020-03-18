With Revenue Forecasts Dim, a Tax Increase Is on the Table in New York

By Jimmy Vielkind

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The new coronavirus has upended New York state's normal methods of making laws and passing the state budget, and it has given new life to the argument that the state needs to raise taxes.

Unions and progressive groups had already been calling for higher taxes on the wealthy to help cover the state's existing $6.1 billion budget deficit and raise more funds for housing, school aid and health care.

State Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat from Manhattan who chairs the chamber's finance committee, said in an interview the potential for higher unemployment helped make the case.

"I don't know that it was on everybody's table three weeks ago, but I think it's on everybody's table to think about now," Ms. Krueger said.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said Tuesday the amount of projected revenue could fall short of lawmakers' expectations by as much as $7 billion. In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a $178 billion budget.

Republican lawmakers said they oppose tax increases, especially as businesses suffer losses from the coronavirus outbreak. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said Wednesday, "You have businesses closing, you have people out of work. I don't think now is the time to tell people we're going to raise your taxes."

Democrats control both the state Assembly and Senate. On Wednesday, leaders in both chambers said they were looking to the federal government for relief but that tax increases were possible.

"We've always been willing to consider revenue," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, said. "It certainly is not my first priority, but we want to consider revenues wherever we can. But our circumstance at this point is becoming certainly bigger than us, so our national partners are going to be more important than ever."

The state faces a March 31 deadline to adopt a budget. Normally each legislative house would develop and pass its own spending plan, but this year that procedure is being scrapped.

The state Assembly and Senate took up a bill Wednesday that guaranteed 14 days of paid leave to workers required to quarantine because of the outbreak. Mr. Cuomo said he would sign the measure.

The bill had bipartisan support, even though most lawmakers weren't present in the chamber to cast their ballots. Just five of the 63 senators were on the floor; Republican and Democratic leaders agreed to let members record their votes with the Senate clerk from their offices. The 150 members of the state Assembly were only allowed on the floor in groups of 12.

The Capitol closed to visitors on Sunday. Couches and hallways that normally teem with lobbyists were empty on Wednesday, and the line at the Dunkin' Donuts on the building's first floor was short and speedy.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins said she would be in Albany to negotiate details of the state budget with Mr. Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx. The three were met privately on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins said senators would disperse, but be "on standby." Mr. Heastie said he wasn't sure when members would return.

"This is uncharted territory. Things change moment to moment," Mr. Heastie said.

Most of the state's deficit was caused by a $4 billion overrun in its Medicaid program, which provides health care to more than six million New Yorkers. Mr. Cuomo convened a task force to find $2.5 billion in ongoing savings within the program.

A coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress would bring more than $6 billion in additional annual Medicaid funding to New York, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said this week, including roughly $1 billion for New York City, $5.26 billion to the state and $436 million to New York's counties.

But Mr. Cuomo said this week that language in the federal bill would prevent his task force from making changes, and therefore "totally negates my budget and negates my ability to do a budget."

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, a Democrat from Manhattan who chairs his chamber's health committee, said the ultimate impact of the federal legislation on the Medicaid task force was unclear.

