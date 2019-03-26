With Sights Set on Ecosystem Integration, Apparel Maker Summit Resource International Moves to Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo,
the worldwide leader in ecosystem integration solutions, proudly
announces that Summit Resource International (SRI), a leading domestic
and international private-label apparel manufacturer, has chosen the Cleo
Integration Cloud platform to consolidate, integrate, and automate
the application and B2B data flows powering its rapidly expanding global
business.
The Bozeman, Montana-based company designs, develops, and manufactures
apparel for its customers and is the exclusive workwear and lifestyle
clothing wholesaler for a major global brand. SRI has been focusing on
upgrades to its IT infrastructure amid plans for expanded business
growth around the world. In 2018, SRI sought to modernize its systems to
better support its growing international business, and the company also
chose to simultaneously upgrade its EDI processes and scalability.
The apparel manufacturer sells into several major retailers, but also
does business with numerous outlets that don’t have traditional EDI
capabilities and require alternative data integration options. Further,
SRI is launching several new lines of business that involve different
integration expertise.
“Our previous setup and systems were highly customized and inflexible,
and so much of what we were doing required manual intervention,” said
John Huyg, Vice President of Technology at SRI. “So, we decided to
modernize to make our business scalable and to focus on streamlining our
customer interactions.”
Huyg and Summit Resource International explored a cloud integration
solution with Cleo to free up resource bottlenecks, but they also sought
a variety of enhanced integration capabilities to automate current and
emerging business processes. Consolidating its multiple data movement
and data transformation products into a single cloud integration
infrastructure will enable SRI to:
-
Manage EDI and non-EDI order-to-cash workflows from all its customers
and trading partners
-
Integrate its ERP with other B2B workflows for end-to-end data
processing and comprehensive visibility
-
Connect and integrate the digital storefront supporting its e-commerce
line of business
Huyg says that by modernizing EDI, ERP, and e-commerce integration
solutions to support its growing ecosystem of retail and distribution
partners, SRI can realize greater operational efficiency, better
governance and control, and more predictable business outcomes.
“Cleo Integration Cloud ensures that we can scale our domestic sales,
simplify partner onboarding, and execute true EDI functionality to meet
our growing international requirements,” Huyg said. “Migrating to the
Cleo platform will provide a highly available and reliable service, and
improve our onboarding and visibility functions, which ultimately will
enhance SRI’s global partnerships.”
Cleo Integration Cloud, Cleo’s flagship offering, is a single, hybrid
ecosystem integration platform enabling organizations to connect,
transform, integrate, orchestrate, and analyze end-to-end application,
B2B, and data integrations for improved visibility across global
business ecosystems like SRI’s. The platform empowers technical and
business personas to make better decisions, create stronger
relationships with trading partners, drive business continuity, and
accelerate growth as integration requirements change.
Cleo’s fully managed ecosystem integration solution provides Summit
Resource International with:
-
A cloud-based platform for all its data movement and data
transformation needs
-
A NetSuite ERP application connector for seamless front-end and
back-end integration
-
A Shopify application connector to support the data flows powering its
e-commerce business
Huyg added: “What sold us on Cleo Integration Cloud was not only the
solution’s ability to eliminate manual EDI processing, but also its
ability to integrate our new ERP and e-commerce applications, all from
one platform. It’s a complete, end-to-end solution that will transform
how SRI does business going forward.”
“Technology sprawl was one of the biggest obstacles to achieving our
global growth strategy,” said KC Tolliver, CEO of Summit Resource
International. “But Cleo Integration Cloud will support our expansion
requirements and position us for success sooner rather than later. We’re
excited by the possibilities that this Cleo partnership presents.”
Cleo CEO Mahesh
Rajasekharan says SRI’s modernization aspirations are very
progressive but are increasingly becoming the reality in today’s digital
business era. In fact, he says, SRI’s goals are indicative of a larger
ecosystem-driven trend.
“Most companies have traditionally treated application and B2B
transactions as separate, disparate business processes, which creates
unintegrated data silos within the organization,” Rajasekharan said.
“SRI, however, is proactively taking the ‘outside-in’ approach –
integrating its critical customer and trading partner interactions with
internal systems to create truly end-to-end processes that generate
added business value. It’s exciting to see, and we’re thrilled that Cleo
Integration Cloud is the cornerstone of Summit’s ecosystem integration
journey.”
About Summit Resource International
Located in Bozeman, Montana, Summit Resource International (SRI) was
founded in 1991 and is a leading private-label supplier of apparel and
accessories to retail and distributor markets. SRI provides design,
merchandising, sourcing, import, and distribution services for its
customers.
About Cleo
Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business
outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering
solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the
movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a
strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business
flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers,
marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our
solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate
onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and
capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital
ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration
technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com
or call +1.815.282.7695.
