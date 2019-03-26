With Sights Set on Ecosystem Integration, Apparel Maker Summit Resource International Moves to Cleo Integration Cloud

The global clothing manufacturer moves EDI, application integration to the cloud as part of IT modernization effort

Cleo, the worldwide leader in ecosystem integration solutions, proudly announces that Summit Resource International (SRI), a leading domestic and international private-label apparel manufacturer, has chosen the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to consolidate, integrate, and automate the application and B2B data flows powering its rapidly expanding global business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005265/en/

Summit Resource International logo

The Bozeman, Montana-based company designs, develops, and manufactures apparel for its customers and is the exclusive workwear and lifestyle clothing wholesaler for a major global brand. SRI has been focusing on upgrades to its IT infrastructure amid plans for expanded business growth around the world. In 2018, SRI sought to modernize its systems to better support its growing international business, and the company also chose to simultaneously upgrade its EDI processes and scalability.

The apparel manufacturer sells into several major retailers, but also does business with numerous outlets that don’t have traditional EDI capabilities and require alternative data integration options. Further, SRI is launching several new lines of business that involve different integration expertise.

“Our previous setup and systems were highly customized and inflexible, and so much of what we were doing required manual intervention,” said John Huyg, Vice President of Technology at SRI. “So, we decided to modernize to make our business scalable and to focus on streamlining our customer interactions.”

Huyg and Summit Resource International explored a cloud integration solution with Cleo to free up resource bottlenecks, but they also sought a variety of enhanced integration capabilities to automate current and emerging business processes. Consolidating its multiple data movement and data transformation products into a single cloud integration infrastructure will enable SRI to:

Manage EDI and non-EDI order-to-cash workflows from all its customers and trading partners

Integrate its ERP with other B2B workflows for end-to-end data processing and comprehensive visibility

Connect and integrate the digital storefront supporting its e-commerce line of business

Huyg says that by modernizing EDI, ERP, and e-commerce integration solutions to support its growing ecosystem of retail and distribution partners, SRI can realize greater operational efficiency, better governance and control, and more predictable business outcomes.

“Cleo Integration Cloud ensures that we can scale our domestic sales, simplify partner onboarding, and execute true EDI functionality to meet our growing international requirements,” Huyg said. “Migrating to the Cleo platform will provide a highly available and reliable service, and improve our onboarding and visibility functions, which ultimately will enhance SRI’s global partnerships.”

Cleo Integration Cloud, Cleo’s flagship offering, is a single, hybrid ecosystem integration platform enabling organizations to connect, transform, integrate, orchestrate, and analyze end-to-end application, B2B, and data integrations for improved visibility across global business ecosystems like SRI’s. The platform empowers technical and business personas to make better decisions, create stronger relationships with trading partners, drive business continuity, and accelerate growth as integration requirements change.

Cleo’s fully managed ecosystem integration solution provides Summit Resource International with:

A cloud-based platform for all its data movement and data transformation needs

A NetSuite ERP application connector for seamless front-end and back-end integration

A Shopify application connector to support the data flows powering its e-commerce business

Huyg added: “What sold us on Cleo Integration Cloud was not only the solution’s ability to eliminate manual EDI processing, but also its ability to integrate our new ERP and e-commerce applications, all from one platform. It’s a complete, end-to-end solution that will transform how SRI does business going forward.”

“Technology sprawl was one of the biggest obstacles to achieving our global growth strategy,” said KC Tolliver, CEO of Summit Resource International. “But Cleo Integration Cloud will support our expansion requirements and position us for success sooner rather than later. We’re excited by the possibilities that this Cleo partnership presents.”

Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan says SRI’s modernization aspirations are very progressive but are increasingly becoming the reality in today’s digital business era. In fact, he says, SRI’s goals are indicative of a larger ecosystem-driven trend.

“Most companies have traditionally treated application and B2B transactions as separate, disparate business processes, which creates unintegrated data silos within the organization,” Rajasekharan said. “SRI, however, is proactively taking the ‘outside-in’ approach – integrating its critical customer and trading partner interactions with internal systems to create truly end-to-end processes that generate added business value. It’s exciting to see, and we’re thrilled that Cleo Integration Cloud is the cornerstone of Summit’s ecosystem integration journey.”

To see a video demo of Cleo Integration Cloud, click here.

To learn more about ecosystem integration, download Cleo’s 2019 State of Ecosystem and Application Integration Report.

About Summit Resource International

Located in Bozeman, Montana, Summit Resource International (SRI) was founded in 1991 and is a leading private-label supplier of apparel and accessories to retail and distributor markets. SRI provides design, merchandising, sourcing, import, and distribution services for its customers.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers a strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005265/en/