With U.S. Companies Scrambling for Qualified Employees, WorkHere Makes a Strategic Hire of Its Own: CMO Chad Fife

WorkHere,
the leading talent sourcing platform for engaging and delivering
qualified hyper-local candidates to employers, today announced a
strategic hire of its own designed to amplify the company’s growth
trajectory. HR technology industry veteran Chad
Fife has joined WorkHere as chief client and marketing officer
(CMO). This is a new position for WorkHere, which leverages geofencing
to connect jobseekers with actively hiring employers in specific
locations.
As WorkHere’s CMO, Fife will fill dual roles. In addition to managing
the company’s ad operations group, he will build a marketing team to
support a growing sales force targeting employers with in-demand,
high-volume jobs.
Howard Bates, CEO and co-founder of WorkHere, says Fife’s past success
in driving exponential growth for numerous B2B and B2C companies over
the last 15 years makes him a key hire as the company seeks to expand
its national presence and scale use of its talent sourcing platform.
“Chad has an intimate understanding of today’s workforce dynamics and
knows the impact technology can have on solving HR’s biggest challenge
today, hiring. His experience growing technology companies in youth and
adult workforce markets makes him uniquely prepared to spot
opportunities that will lead to growth initiatives for WorkHere and our
clients in the form of new products and services.”
Prior to joining WorkHere, Fife served as vice president of marketing
for PSI Services and Performance Assessment Network, global leaders in
professional certification, talent assessment and pre-hire workflow
automation. He also helped launch educational technology and publishing
firm Pearson’s talent division and led product marketing at Nurse.com
and Cognella.
“WorkHere has a unique model for solving a $2 trillion talent shortage
and turnover problem in the United States with hyper-local job candidate
sourcing. I’m thrilled to join the company and focus on accelerating the
company’s rapid growth and shaping our brand. I can’t wait to bring
WorkHere to companies and organizations looking for superior hiring
results,” Fife said.
Fife earned his MBA from Willamette University and BA from Brigham Young
University. He holds a certificate in new product innovation from the
University of Chicago.
