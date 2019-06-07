With an Eye on China, Russia's President Putin Blasts U.S. Dominance

By Thomas Grove and Georgi Kantchev

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA -- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Trump administration of using tariffs and sanctions to maintain dominance of the global economy, while highlighting the Kremlin's increasingly warm ties with China, as the two countries' relationship with Washington deteriorates.

During an address at Russia's flagship annual economic forum, Mr. Putin blasted the Trump administration's use of tariffs -- including those Washington has slapped on China -- as strong-arm tactics that are provoking a crisis in international trade. He also criticized American efforts to curb Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co.

Mr. Putin's broadside against Washington puts Moscow firmly in China's corner in its standoff with the U.S. Indeed, Mr. Putin made the remarks as Chinese President Xi Jinping, who brought a 1,000-strong contingent to the forum, sat on stage.

"The world economy is entering a period of trade wars and growing protectionism -- overt and indirect," said the Russian president.

Mr. Xi in turn delivered an oblique criticism of the U.S., condemning "increasing anti-globalism and hegemony" and described Russia as a "sincere and like-minded" partner.

China is locked in a protracted trade battle with the Trump administration that has weighed on growth around the world. Moscow, in turn, has been hit with a series of U.S. sanctions.

"The West tried to isolate Russia and China stepped in," said Angela Stent, a professor at Georgetown University and author of the recent book "Putin's World." "The U.S. punitive measures against both countries are pushing them closer together."

Mr. Xi's visit follows Mr. Putin's trip to China in April and marks Mr. Xi's eighth visit to Russia since taking the helm in 2012.

"Putin and Xi share a similar worldview, and hold close views on the United States," said Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Mr. Putin denounced Washington's attempts to obstruct the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring large flows of Russian gas to Europe, arguing that the Trump administration is seeking to keep the European market open for U.S. gas.

Mr. Putin also criticized the U.S. battle over Huawei, saying America is trying to "unceremoniously push [it] out of the global market," calling it "the first technological war of the incoming digital era."

The Trump administration has effectively banned Huawei's gear in the U.S. and launched a global push to exclude it from next-generation 5G networks, arguing its technology represents a security threat to the West and could compromise intelligence sharing because the company is beholden to the Chinese government.

Huawei says its gear is secure and denies it spies or assists the Chinese government in doing so.

In May, President Trump signed an executive order that allows the U.S. to ban telecommunications gear and services from "foreign adversaries," widely interpreted as targeting Huawei, along with China's ZTE Corp.

China and the U.S. are also at odds over complaints by U.S. companies that Beijing forces them to share or hand over key technology to access China's market. China says it offers a fair deal -- market access for voluntary transfer of technology. Washington has also criticized China for failing to open its economy.

The increasingly friendly relations between Beijing and Moscow were on full display at St. Petersburg's investment forum, as a waning of U.S. and Western investment in Russia provides an opening for China.

Mr. Xi unveiled two panda bears donated to the Moscow Zoo. Mr. Putin, who accorded the Chinese president a full official state visit, attended a ceremony at St. Petersburg State University where Mr. Xi was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Russian and Chinese companies have signed $20 billion worth of business deals during Mr. Xi's visit. China's e-commerce titan, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, struck a deal with a Russia tech company, while Russia's gas giant Novatek and China's Sinopec agreed on a joint venture to market gas in China.

Pitfalls remain in China-Russia relations, however, as the pair have competing interests in Central Asia, Africa and the Arctic.

"The relationship is accelerating, but in some respects Russia and China will remain competitors," Georgetown's Ms. Stent said.

Indeed, even as Mr. Putin came to China's defense in Beijing's conflict with Washington, Mr. Xi later offered a more conciliatory view of Chinese-U.S. relations.

"There are some trade frictions with the U.S.ut still U.S. and China are closely intertwined," he said. "It would be difficult to conceive a complete rupture between U.S. and China."

