Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

With economy in crisis, U.S. lets importers delay some tariff payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 09:10pm EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California

The Trump administration on Sunday said it would allow importers hit by the national health crisis to defer for three months any tariff payments they owe the government.

The measure aims to help businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has put millions of Americans out of work and is widely seen pushing the economy into a deep recession.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing deferred payments to "protect American jobs and help these businesses get through this time," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

Still, the tariff deferment policy does not extend to importers of goods caught up in several trade conflicts, the Treasury Department said.

Importers of some goods the Trump administration has targeted in trade disputes - including solar panels, steel, aluminum and a range of Chinese products - will still need to pay tariffs on time, the department said.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pTaiwan statistics agency downgrades growth this year to between 1.3 and 1.8%
RE
10:16pADB Provides $1 Million in Relief for Vanuatu After Cyclone Harold
PU
10:16pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ventures Raises $50 Million, Exceeding Fund Capitalization Target
PU
10:12pJapan stimulus package boosted to $1.1 trillion due to cash payouts - draft
RE
09:40pChina cuts benchmark rate for second time this year, as widely expected
RE
09:36pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA, NIA to partner to attain 2020 rice prod'n target
PU
09:36pAIIB Approves USD170-M Loan to Improve Bangladesh Sanitation Infrastructure
PU
09:36pCOVID-19 impacts on Australian households (Media Release)
PU
09:31pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury and CBP Announce Deferment of Duties and Fees for Certain Importers During COVID-19 Response
PU
09:31pPlowing work a positive sign in agriculture
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEA : CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCIAL LEASING : CDB Financial scraps purchas..
2UK finance jobseekers increase 43% in first quarter, coronavirus impacts hiring
3BANK OF MONTREAL : BANK OF MONTREAL : BMO to Begin Accepting Applications for the EDC COVID-19 Relief Program
4MAROC TELECOM : MAROC TELECOM : PR-Q1 2020 Results 20/04/2020
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : ALIMENTATION COUCHE TARD : provides update on offer to acquire Caltex Australi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group