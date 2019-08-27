Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

With the British Virgin Islands back on track following Hurricanes Irma and Maria, BVI Finance sets its sights on new fintech opportunities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:00am EDT

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 2017 saw Hurricanes Irma and Maria wreak havoc across the British Virgin Islands (BVI), but less than two years later Simon Gray, Head of Business Development and Marketing at BVI Finance, is pleased to report that the jurisdiction is thriving and pushing ahead with fintech innovation.

In the period since the storms hit, not only has the BVI been ranked the world’s top offshore centre by Vistra 2020 for the eighth consecutive year, it even reported an increase in business incorporations in the final quarter of 2018.

However, while the role the BVI plays in supporting developing economies and facilitating international trade and investment remains a key priority for the jurisdiction, it is now looking at other opportunities to share and develop its tech expertise.

Sharing his expectations for the BVI over the next 18 months with World Finance magazine, Gray highlighted automation in the area of regulation as a particular point of interest, outlining the introduction of digital regulatory reporting (DRR). This promises to make the reporting process quicker and more efficient while improving the consistency of information that firms send to regulators.

In order to explore and capitalise on such fintech-focused opportunities, BVI Finance ran two successful international shows on ‘The Great Digital Disruption’ in Singapore and Tortola last year. Following positive feedback from the industry, the firm expects to engage in further activity in this space going forward.

Elsewhere, Gray provided an overview of how the BVI continues to lead the fight against international financial crime – in particular, through ongoing improvements to its Beneficial Ownership Secure Search (BOSS) system. Recent legislation, such as the Economic Substance (Companies and Limited Partnerships) Act 2018, was also discussed in the context of providing further evidence of the BVI’s working relationship and alignment with international bodies and standard setters. 

To find out more, head over to World Finance for an exclusive article by BVI Finance's Simon Gray and Professor Phillip Treleaven, Chair of Computer Science at UCL.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION
World News Media
Elizabeth Matsangou
Editorial Department
+44 (0)20 7553 4162
elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aBank of Communications 1st Half Net Profit Increased 4.9%
DJ
05:15aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Asia Pacific Is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Energy Storage Software Platforms, Accounting for $10.7 Billion in Revenue in the Next Decade
BU
05:13aAVIA : Competition Council allows UAE company Procyone to acquire Latvia's Smart Aviation Holdings
AQ
05:09aTrump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
RE
05:07aFRONTLINE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aExpensive assets make Nestle picky on M&A - CFO
RE
05:05aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
05:03aM REAL OYJ A SHARE : Metsä Board to apply for an environmental permit for the planned new recovery boiler at its Husum mill in Sweden
AQ
05:03aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03aIGI : Reports Rising GWP and Growth in Key Lines of Business in Half-Year 2019 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group