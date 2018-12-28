Within the Past Eleven Days Bantek Inc., through its Subsidiary Howco Distributing Co. Won Approximately 1.6 Million in Contracts with The Federal Government

Bantek, Inc. (OTCPINK: DRUS)
(“Bantek” or the “Company”), a service provider and reseller of
drones, insulation jackets and distributor of products to the U.S.
Government, today announced that its subsidiary, Howco Distributing
(“Howco”), received approximately 1.6 million in contracts in the last
eleven days from the US Defense Logistics Agency. In addition, the Howco
team visited Columbus, Ohio to explore using a secondary packaging
option which will help us package our mid-west and east coast supplier
products and visited with the Defense Logistics Land and Maritime
contract post-award team and members of the small business
administration office.
Michael Bannon, Bantek’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are
continuously exploring different ways to increase our sales with the
U.S. government. When visiting Ohio, we paid a visit to a
well-established and capable packing company that can help us more
efficiently and at a lower cost package our mid-west and eastern
supplier products. We were thoroughly impressed with their operation and
we look forward to working with them.”
Matt Wiles, Howco’s COO stated, “We recently had an excellent visit with
the DLA Land and Maritime in Columbus, Ohio including members of the
post-award contract team, and members of the small business
administration office. These meetings were productive and helped Howco
understand how we can better serve the needs of the DLA and support our
troops.”
Lindsay Somics, Howco’s Vice President of Business Development, stated,
“During our recent trip to Ohio, we were informed that Howco had a best
in class on-time shipping performance rating of 93.4% with the DLA.
On-time delivery is something we pride ourselves on and as we grow, to
make sure we continue with the pattern we have established we have
enlisted a secondary packaging house to support our growing business.
This will allow us to reduce freight costs and increase margins on items
where we didn't have a competitive edge."
About Howco Distributing Co.
Howco Distributing, a subsidiary of Bantek, Inc., is a premier supplier
of spare and replacement parts to a wide variety of Federal Government
agencies, U.S. military prime contractors and commercial customers
worldwide. Founded in 1990 and located in Vancouver, Washington, Howco's
services encompass bid solicitation, contract management, packaging and
logistics for construction, transportation, mining and heavy equipment
spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide utilizing a wide
variety of supply chain solutions. Howco was the winner of 2017 United
States Department of Defense Logistics Agency’s Commander’s Choice
Supplier Award and the 2012 United States Department of Defense
Logistics Agency’s Bronze Supplier Award.
About Bantek, Inc.
Bantek, Inc. (OTCPINK: DRUS),
headquartered in Pine Brook, NJ., consists of three separate divisions.
First, through Howco Distributing Co., we sell products primarily to
U.S. Department of Defense. Second, through Drone USA we sell drone
programs, which consists of drones, training, COA's and waivers and
other drone-related services, to law enforcement, firefighters, security
companies, local, state and our US government. Third, we sell insulation
jackets, slates, and insulation services to hospitals, universities, and
manufacturers.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered
“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking
statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue,
operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and
assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements
are generally qualified by terms such as: “plans, “anticipates,”
“expects,” “believes” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are
inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be
predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ
materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the
forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater
detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
