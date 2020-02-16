Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Without Comprehensive Trade Deal UK Consumers Will Suffer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 08:37pm EST
  • BRC launches report on UK-EU negotiations: 'A Fair Deal for Consumers'
  • Without a pragmatic agreement, consumers face higher costs and reduced availability of goods
  • Government must establish import/export processes and all necessary infrastructure now

The BRC has today launched its report, 'A Fair Deal for Consumers: EU Trade Roadmap', outlining the retail industry's priorities for the upcoming Government negotiations with the EU.

The roadmap calls for pragmatic solutions on future compliance and regulatory checks that will apply from January 2021. Without these, consumers will face higher costs and reduced availability of goods.

Almost 80% of all the food that UK retailers import comes from the EU, making the EU negotiation particularly important for these essential goods. Most of this comes through Dover and Folkestone, the UK's largest roll-on/roll-off ports, which handle almost 7,000 lorries every day (up to 10,000 during peak periods).

While the report makes clear that there is no possibility of return to frictionless trade under the Government's red lines, there are key mitigations that could reduce the impact on consumers and retailers:

  • Zero tariff trade deal
  • Cooperation with the EU to minimise trade friction
  • Coordination on VAT, customs and excise procedures
  • Advance information on new checks and paperwork
  • Timely construction of necessary infrastructure at UK ports

Without pragmatic solutions and agreements with the EU, companies may be required to produce VAT and excise documents, freight documents, health and veterinary paperwork, export health certificates, Exit and Entry summary declarations, and Safety and Security permits.

The Government must establish import and export processes along with the infrastructure needed to conduct necessary checks. Staff will need to be hired and trained to carry out these checks. IT systems must be adapted and tested. Holding facilities for lorries, particularly at Dover and Folkestone, will need to be constructed.

Helen Dickinson OBE, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said:

'The issue is simple - higher tariffs and extensive checks will harm consumers, retailers, and the UK economy. The Government must set about to negotiate a zero tariff agreement that minimises checks and red tape otherwise it will be consumers who suffer as a result.

'The introduction of excessive or avoidable checks would mean businesses face a mountain of paperwork to be filled out by an army of newly trained staff, coupled with exhaustive checks on thousands of lorries every day. And the result for consumers would be higher costs and reduced availability on the shelves.'

'Meanwhile, new IT systems will need to be created and tested before the 1st January 2021. Border Control Posts must be built, with people hired and trained to run. Unless these are ready and tested. The Government has no time to lose.'

Disclaimer

BRC - British Retail Consortium published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 01:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Dealings disclosure by Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd
PU
09:02pADVANCED INFO SERVICE : Unit Won Thailand Spectrum Bid Worth THB42.06 Billion
DJ
08:47pBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : 2020 Interim Financial Result
PU
08:47pNIPPON SHOKUBAI : Developed New Separator for Alkaline Water Electrolysis Which Supports the Conversion of Renewable Energy to “Green Hydrogen”
PU
08:46pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Accelerates Transformation of International Markets
AQ
08:45pIQIYI : Original Drama Series "The Great Ruler" Release Met with Acclaim in Overseas and Domestic Markets, Adding to Success of Comic and Animation Adaptations Under the Same Franchise
PR
08:40pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Supportive of the Amendment to the Ministerial Order on Train Speed
AQ
08:37pWithout Comprehensive Trade Deal UK Consumers Will Suffer
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group