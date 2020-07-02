Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Witness love as the author speaks her truth about finding, losing and embracing it in ‘Dust from the Attic'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

LEWES, Del., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lois A. Goldstein offers a look inside a life of love, heartbreak, and the realization of a lifelong truth in her debut volume of poems titled “Dust from the Attic” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Within her first collection of poems, Goldstein not only reflects on her diverse experiences of love and loss, but also on humorous moments, the fascinating aspects of human nature, and her internal struggles as she found the courage to embrace her true self and come out as a lesbian at the age of 71.

 

“This collection of poetry takes a fearless look at love and loss through the eyes and wisdom as only an older woman can see,” Goldstein says. “Everybody knows some kind of love and can relate … love and loss is timeless.”

 

An excerpt from “MEMORIES BLANKET” in “Dust from the Attic”:

Whispers / In night’s silence / Tease and /Torment. / Visions / Of want / Streaming / In my mind, /

Awakening hopes / To struggle, / Not with / Dreams and / Memories, but / Remembering / Truth and love.

 

“Dust from the Attic” is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Dust-Attic-Lois-Goldstein/dp/1480884766.

 

“Dust from the Attic”

By Lois A. Goldstein

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884755

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884762

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781480884779

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Lois A. Goldstein is a widowed native of New Jersey, avid writer, lung-cancer survivor and devoted mother to her two children. Now retired, Goldstein is enjoying the freedom to pursue her dream of writing full-time. She divides her time between the Pennsylvania mountains and the Delaware coast. “Dust from the Attic” is her first published collection of poems.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aINSTALCO PUBL : acquires VentPartner
AQ
01:01aIPSEN : Joins Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Cabozantinib (CABOMETYX®) Plus Atezolizumab in Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
BU
01:01aCOVID-19 : Significant Shift in Strategy of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024 | Adoption of Cellular V2X to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01aSOFINNOVA PARTNERS : Announces Two First Investments from its MD Start III Medtech Acceleration Fund
BU
01:00aPOLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
AQ
12:57aAXIS BANK : Plans to Raise Up to $2 Billion in Funds
DJ
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
5POLARCUS LTD : POLARCUS : vessel utilization for Q2 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group