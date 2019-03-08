Log in
Wittur GmbH : Group successfully closes stake sale to PSP Investments

03/08/2019 | 03:05am EST
DGAP-News: Wittur Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement
08.03.2019 / 09:01
PRESS RELEASE

Wittur Group successfully closes stake sale to PSP Investments

Wiedenzhausen, Germany, March 8th, 2019 08:00 UTC - The Wittur Group (ISIN: XS1188024548, XS1188025438) announced today that it has successfully closed the minority investment of PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments") into the company. The transaction was signed and publicly announced at the end of December 2018. Specifically, PSP Investments has acquired a 32% stake in a parent company of Wittur International Holding GmbH from a company controlled by Bain Capital Private Equity ("Bain Capital"). Bain Capital will continue as majority investor in the Wittur Group. After receiving all regulatory approvals and satisfying all relevant conditions, the closing of the transaction is now completed.

PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with C$158.9 billion of net assets as of September 30, 2018. It manages a diversified global portfolio across 75 industries and more than 100 countries.


Investor Relations Contact
Roman Istanbuli
Wittur Holding GmbH
Rohrbachstraße 26-30
85259 Wiedenzhausen | Germany
Phone: +49(81 34) 18 - 136
Mail: roman.istanbuli@wittur.com

About the Wittur Group
Founded in 1968, Wittur is one of the world's leading independent elevator components manufacturers with an extensive global manufacturing footprint and sales network and a broad range of products. Its product offering features a large range of components for new elevator manufacturing and sourcing, for spare parts and for modernization and upgrades. Components made by Wittur span from sophisticated mechatronic components for elevator cabins and landing doors (including the associated opening mechanisms) to other critical components such as gearless drives, slings, safety gears and cars.

The Wittur Group has a workforce of around 4,600 employees and conducts business in more than 50 countries. It is majority owned by funds managed by Bain Capital Private Equity.

For more information on the company, please visit www.wittur.com

This press release may constitute a public disclosure of inside information by the Wittur Group under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014)


08.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wittur Holding GmbH
Rohrbachstraße 26-30
80259 Wiedenzhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8134 18 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)8134 18 - 49
E-mail: info@wittur.com
Internet: www.wittur.com
ISIN: XS1188024548
WKN: A14J5R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785467  08.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
