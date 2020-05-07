|
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : 1Q20 Results Presentation
05/07/2020 | 06:29pm EDT
1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
Conference Call - 05/08/2019
Heverton Peixoto
CEO and IRO
Guilherme Aguiar
Market Relations and M&A Officer
Events and quarter highlights
COVID-19
PANDAMIC
CONSOLIDATION OF WIZ CONSEG
OPERATION WIZ CORPORATE PARTNERS
We reinforce our commitment to implement daily solutions to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating environments. The purpose of these measures is to safeguard the Company's customer portfolio and financial results, as well as the protection of the health of our employees and the maintenance of jobs. As of the second half of March, we recorded a reduction in the volume of business at our Units due to this scenario.
On March 3, 2020, we closed the acquisition of Barigui Corretora de Seguros Ltda, after approval by CADE. Therefore, from March / 2020, we started to consolidate the result of Wiz's new business unit - Wiz Conseg. The new business unit ended the quarter with more than 16 thousand vehicles in its portfolio.
We launched, at the beginning of the year, Wiz Corporate Partners, a new vertical of Wiz Corporate operations focused on large clients with s sophisticated corporate service. Its operations are focused on corporate clients considered complex, which need tailored insurance. In this first quarter of operation, Wiz Corporate Partners has already added R$1.4 million in Gross Revenue to the group's result.
Key Financial Indicators, consolidated
|
Indicator (R$ MM)
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Revenue
|
190.7
|
173.3
|
10.0%
|
190.7
|
205.3
|
-7.1%
|
Net Revenue
|
169.7
|
154.4
|
9.9%
|
169.7
|
183.2
|
-7.4%
|
Cost and
|
(78.6)
|
(68.7)
|
14.4%
|
(78.6)
|
(78.1)
|
0.6%
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Rev./Exp.
|
(3.3)
|
12.7
|
n.a.
|
(3.3)
|
(1.1)
|
188.5%
|
EBITDA
|
87.8
|
98.4
|
-10.7%
|
87.8
|
104.0
|
-15.5%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
51.8%
|
63.7%
|
-12 p.p.
|
51.8%
|
56.8%
|
-5.0 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
51.0
|
56.6
|
-9.9%
|
51.0
|
50.7
|
0.6%
|
Net Margin
|
30.1%
|
36.7%
|
-6.6 p.p.
|
30.1%
|
27.7%
|
2.4 p.p.
|
Control. stake
|
49.5
|
53.1
|
-6.6%
|
49.5
|
48.3
|
2.5%
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %
|
63.7%
|
54.7%
|
57.2%
|
56.8%
|
|
63.7%
|
|
|
51.8%
|
|
51.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.4
|
90.2
|
102.6
|
104.0
|
87.8
|
98.4
|
87.8
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
Gross Revenue, consolidated | R$ million
∆ YoY
|
|
|
|
-7.1%
|
+10.0%
|
|
184.6
|
200.5
|
205.3
|
190.7
|
|
190.7
|
173.3
|
|
|
173.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
Cash and Dividends | R$ million
|
0.0
|
56.0
|
0.0
|
127.1
|
1.5
|
0.0
|
1.5
|
115.2
|
|
106.2
|
|
105.3
|
115.2
|
105.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
53.8
|
|
45.8
|
|
|
|
1Q19
|
2Q19
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
Dividends
|
Adjusted Results
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Adjusted EBITDA (R$ MM)
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
87.8
|
98.4
|
-10.7%
|
87.8
|
104.0
|
-15.5%
|
Wiz Saúde Operation Termination
|
-
|
(13.6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tax Recovery
|
(4.9)
|
-
|
-
|
(4.9)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
83.0
|
84.7
|
-2.1%
|
83.0
|
104.0
|
-20.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
48.9%
|
54.9%
|
-6.0 p.p.
|
|
48.9%
|
56.8%
|
-7.9 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Adjusted Net Income (R$ MM)
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lucro Líquido
|
51.0
|
56.6
|
-9.9%
|
51.0
|
50.7
|
0.6%
|
AVP Acquisitions
|
3.1
|
1.2
|
-
|
3.1
|
4.7
|
-
|
Intangible Amortization Acquisitions
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
-
|
3.7
|
3.9
|
-
|
Monetary update Earn-out Acquisitions
|
1.1
|
-
|
-
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
-
|
Deferred Income Taxes Acquisitions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17.2
|
-
|
Goodwill Impairment/Acquisition Earn-out
|
0.5
|
4.0
|
-
|
0.5
|
(7.4)
|
-
|
Capital Gain/Loss on Acquisitions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2.3)
|
-
|
Contract Termination
|
-
|
(10.4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tax Recovery
|
(3.2)
|
-
|
-
|
(3.2)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
56.2
|
55.2
|
1.9%
|
56.2
|
67.8
|
-17.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Margin
|
33.1%
|
35.7%
|
-2.6 p.p.
|
|
33.1%
|
37.0%
|
-3.8 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance per Business Unit
|
Business Unit (R$ MM)
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
Bancassurance Operation²
|
133.2
|
123.3
|
8.0%
|
133.2
|
142.7
|
-6.7%
|
Wiz BPO
|
25.8
|
20.1
|
27.9%
|
25.8
|
26.9
|
-4.3%
|
Wiz Parceiros
|
14.3
|
14.6
|
-1.9%
|
14.3
|
15.9
|
-10.0%
|
Wiz Corporate
|
12.5
|
9.9
|
25.6%
|
12.5
|
14.2
|
-12.3%
|
Wiz B2U²
|
3.4
|
5.1
|
-34.1%
|
3.4
|
3.9
|
-14.2%
|
Wiz Conseg
|
0.5
|
-
|
n.a.
|
0.5
|
-
|
n.a.
|
Other Operations
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
326.1%
|
1.1
|
1.6
|
-32.9%
|
Gross Revenue
|
190.7
|
173.3
|
10.0%
|
190.7
|
205.3
|
-7.1%
|
1Q19: 71.1%
|
1Q19: 11.6%
|
1Q19: 8.4%
|
1Q19: 5.7%
|
1Q19: 3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: : (1) Stock revenue is not an audited financial information and it was structured using Wiz´managerial reports, considering the comissions flow. The accounting method of
stock revenue is described in the glossary of the Earnings Release.(2) The auto segment is fully reclassified to B2U retroactively.
|
Cost Breakdown per U.N.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Unit (R$ MM)
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
(20.1)
|
(21.1)
|
-5.1%
|
(20.1)
|
(22.1)
|
|
-9.2%
|
|
|
|
(14.2)
|
(12.6)
|
13.0%
|
(14.2)
|
(15.9)
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
|
|
(2.9)
|
(2.9)
|
1.2%
|
(2.9)
|
(2.8)
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
(4.6)
|
(5.0)
|
-8.4%
|
(4.6)
|
(3.9)
|
|
17.7%
|
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
(2.2)
|
4.6%
|
(2.3)
|
(2.4)
|
|
-4.1%
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
(0.3)
|
13.5%
|
(0.3)
|
(0.4)
|
|
-26.1%
|
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
n.a.
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
-
|
n.a.
|
(1.8)
|
(0.7)
|
|
154.7%
|
Costs
|
|
|
(46.4)
|
(44.1)
|
5.3%
|
(46.4)
|
(48.2)
|
|
-3.5%
|
Cost Breakdown 1Q20
|
|
Headcount Breakdown
|
|
|
|
Bancassurance
|
|
Wiz Parceiros
|
Wiz B2U
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiz BPO
|
|
Wiz Corporate
|
Wiz Saúde
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiz Conseg
|
|
GR1D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
1,068
|
1,034
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
3.9%
|
|
742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
51
|
4.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
Bancassurance
|
BPO
|
|
Parceiros
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|
|
|
43.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R$46.4MM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
89
|
83
|
78
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.7%
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
B2U
|
|
Other
|
Expenses Breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator (R$ MM)
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
Personnel
|
|
(20.0)
|
(15.2)
|
31.6%
|
(20.0)
|
(19.3)
|
3.3%
|
Third Party
|
|
(3.6)
|
(1.5)
|
138.1%
|
(3.6)
|
(3.1)
|
19.3%
|
Tecnology and Telecom
|
(3.1)
|
(3.6)
|
-12.6%
|
(3.1)
|
(3.0)
|
6.0%
|
Occupation
|
|
(0.9)
|
(0.9)
|
-2.7%
|
(0.9)
|
(1.3)
|
-31.5%
|
Other
|
|
(4.5)
|
(3.4)
|
32.4%
|
(4.5)
|
(3.2)
|
38.0%
|
General and Administrative
|
(32.1)
|
(24.6)
|
30.5%
|
(32.1)
|
(29.9)
|
7.4%
|
Other rev./expenses
|
(3.3)
|
12.7
|
n.a.
|
(3.3)
|
(1.1)
|
188.5%
|
G&A expenses breakdown 1Q20
|
|
Headcount Breakdown
|
|
Personnel
|
Tec. Telecom
|
Other
|
|
1Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
Third-Party.
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
R$32.1 MM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
62.1%
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
Consolidated Results
|
Indicator (R$ MM)
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19¹
|
∆%
|
|
1Q20¹
|
4Q19¹
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Revenue
|
6.7
|
4.7
|
42.8%
|
6.7
|
5.9
|
13.6%
|
Net Revenue
|
6.3
|
4.4
|
43.2%
|
6.3
|
5.5
|
13.8%
|
EBITDA
|
4.7
|
3.2
|
47.7%
|
4.7
|
3.9
|
21.8%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
75.3%
|
72.9%
|
2.3 p.p.
|
75.3%
|
70.3%
|
4.9 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
4.0
|
2.7
|
49.0%
|
4.0
|
3.2
|
24.0%
|
Net Margin
|
63.2%
|
60.7%
|
2.5 p.p.
|
63.2%
|
58.0%
|
5.2 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
4.0
|
2.6
|
54.9%
|
4.0
|
3.4
|
16.6%
|
Adjusted Net Margin
|
63.2%
|
58.4%
|
4.8 p.p.
|
63.2%
|
59.7%
|
3.5 p.p.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity Income (40%)¹
|
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
54.9%
|
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
21.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Premium and Clients in Portfolio
|
|
| R$ million; thousands
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
|
|
34.6
|
37.8
|
53.1
|
|
22.9
|
26.1
|
30.0
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
16.7
|
17.2
|
18.1
|
18.8
|
22.6
|
24.2
|
|
|
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
|
|
|
Net Premium - In R$ MM
|
|
|
|
|
Client Portfolio - In thousand
|
|
Gross Revenue Evolution
|
| R$ million;
|
|
|
42.8%
|
|
13.6%
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
6.7
|
|
|
5.5
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
4.7
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20
|
4Q19 1Q20
|
Note: (1) Equity income Pro-forma results. Wiz began reporting Inter seguros Equity Income as of 3Q19.
|
Net Income Build-up
|
Indicator (R$ MM)
|
|
1Q20
|
1Q19
|
∆%
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
87.8
|
98,4
|
-10.7%
|
|
87.8
|
104.0
|
-15.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earn-out and Impairment
|
(0.5)
|
(4.0)
|
-87.3%
|
(0.5)
|
12.6
|
n.a.
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9.3)
|
(8.0)
|
16.5%
|
(9.3)
|
(10.3)
|
-8.9%
|
Equity
|
1.6
|
(0.2)
|
n.a.
|
1.6
|
0.7
|
126.6%
|
Financial
|
(4.3)
|
(0.1)
|
n.a.
|
(4.3)
|
(5.5)
|
-22.5%
|
Income Taxes
|
(24.2)
|
(29.4)
|
-17.6%
|
(24.2)
|
(50.8)
|
-52.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income. Consolidated
|
|
51.0
|
56.6
|
-9.9%
|
|
51.0
|
50.7
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Margin
|
30.1%
|
36.7%
|
-6.6 p.p.
|
30.1%
|
27.7%
|
2.4 p.p.
|
EBITDA Evolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
60.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
Net Income Evolution
|
|
|
50%
|
50.0
|
30%
|
|
|
10%
|
0.0
|
-10%
|
|
10
|
|
|
Cash Flow Bridge in 1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
|
(2.6)
|
(3.4)
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash in 4Q19 Net Income1 Working
|
|
|
Capex
|
Investment
|
Dividends
|
Other 2
|
Cash in 1Q20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator (BRL million)
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
2Q19
|
1Q19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Accounted)
|
51.0
|
50.7
|
|
62.3
|
|
54.0
|
56.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9.3
|
10.3
|
|
8.5
|
|
7.9
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital
|
6.6
|
25.7
|
|
(19.8)
|
|
(5.4)
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)
|
(2.6)
|
(6.4)
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
(0.5)
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operations
|
64.4
|
80.3
|
|
49.1
|
|
56.1
|
607
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments
|
(3.4)
|
(30.8)
|
|
3.2
|
|
(61.5)
|
(2.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends
|
(1.5)
|
(127.1)
|
|
-
|
|
(56.0)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
0.0
|
17.2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow
|
|
|
59.6
|
(60.4)
|
|
52.3
|
|
(61.3)
|
62.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: (1) Net Income; (2) Depreciation, Amortization and other.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|