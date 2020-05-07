Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : 1Q20 Results Presentation

DISCLAIMERS

This presentation contains references and statements about outlooks, planned synergies, estimates, projections and future strategies about Wiz, its colligates and controlled entities and its commercial partners.

The statements mentioned on this presentation reflect the management's understanding regarding the company, that are subject to market risks and uncertainties.

The information herein presented, follow the IFRS accounting principles, except when mentioned during the presentation. Wiz is not accountable for updating estimates in this presentation.

In the charts and tables the sums and growth rates reflect the decimal numbers of the values that are displayed as rounded in this presentation.