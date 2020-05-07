Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : 1Q20 Results Presentation

05/07/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

1st Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Conference Call - 05/08/2019

Heverton Peixoto

CEO and IRO

Guilherme Aguiar

Market Relations and M&A Officer

DISCLAIMERS

This presentation contains references and statements about outlooks, planned synergies, estimates, projections and future strategies about Wiz, its colligates and controlled entities and its commercial partners.

The statements mentioned on this presentation reflect the management's understanding regarding the company, that are subject to market risks and uncertainties.

The information herein presented, follow the IFRS accounting principles, except when mentioned during the presentation. Wiz is not accountable for updating estimates in this presentation.

In the charts and tables the sums and growth rates reflect the decimal numbers of the values that are displayed as rounded in this presentation.

2

Events and quarter highlights

COVID-19

PANDAMIC

CONSOLIDATION OF WIZ CONSEG

OPERATION WIZ CORPORATE PARTNERS

We reinforce our commitment to implement daily solutions to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating environments. The purpose of these measures is to safeguard the Company's customer portfolio and financial results, as well as the protection of the health of our employees and the maintenance of jobs. As of the second half of March, we recorded a reduction in the volume of business at our Units due to this scenario.

On March 3, 2020, we closed the acquisition of Barigui Corretora de Seguros Ltda, after approval by CADE. Therefore, from March / 2020, we started to consolidate the result of Wiz's new business unit - Wiz Conseg. The new business unit ended the quarter with more than 16 thousand vehicles in its portfolio.

We launched, at the beginning of the year, Wiz Corporate Partners, a new vertical of Wiz Corporate operations focused on large clients with s sophisticated corporate service. Its operations are focused on corporate clients considered complex, which need tailored insurance. In this first quarter of operation, Wiz Corporate Partners has already added R$1.4 million in Gross Revenue to the group's result.

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020 3

Key Financial Indicators, consolidated

Indicator (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

Gross Revenue

190.7

173.3

10.0%

190.7

205.3

-7.1%

Net Revenue

169.7

154.4

9.9%

169.7

183.2

-7.4%

Cost and

(78.6)

(68.7)

14.4%

(78.6)

(78.1)

0.6%

Expenses

Other Rev./Exp.

(3.3)

12.7

n.a.

(3.3)

(1.1)

188.5%

EBITDA

87.8

98.4

-10.7%

87.8

104.0

-15.5%

EBITDA Margin

51.8%

63.7%

-12 p.p.

51.8%

56.8%

-5.0 p.p.

Net Income

51.0

56.6

-9.9%

51.0

50.7

0.6%

Net Margin

30.1%

36.7%

-6.6 p.p.

30.1%

27.7%

2.4 p.p.

Control. stake

49.5

53.1

-6.6%

49.5

48.3

2.5%

Net Income

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin, consolidated | R$ million; %

63.7%

54.7%

57.2%

56.8%

63.7%

51.8%

51.8%

98.4

90.2

102.6

104.0

87.8

98.4

87.8

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

Source:Company

Gross Revenue, consolidated | R$ million

∆ YoY

-7.1%

+10.0%

184.6

200.5

205.3

190.7

190.7

173.3

173.3

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

Cash and Dividends | R$ million

0.0

56.0

0.0

127.1

1.5

0.0

1.5

115.2

106.2

105.3

115.2

105.3

53.8

45.8

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

Cash

Dividends

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020 4

Adjusted Results

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

EBITDA

87.8

98.4

-10.7%

87.8

104.0

-15.5%

Wiz Saúde Operation Termination

-

(13.6)

-

-

-

-

Tax Recovery

(4.9)

-

-

(4.9)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

83.0

84.7

-2.1%

83.0

104.0

-20.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

48.9%

54.9%

-6.0 p.p.

48.9%

56.8%

-7.9 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

Lucro Líquido

51.0

56.6

-9.9%

51.0

50.7

0.6%

AVP Acquisitions

3.1

1.2

-

3.1

4.7

-

Intangible Amortization Acquisitions

3.7

3.7

-

3.7

3.9

-

Monetary update Earn-out Acquisitions

1.1

-

-

1.1

1.0

-

Deferred Income Taxes Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

17.2

-

Goodwill Impairment/Acquisition Earn-out

0.5

4.0

-

0.5

(7.4)

-

Capital Gain/Loss on Acquisitions

-

-

-

-

(2.3)

-

Contract Termination

-

(10.4)

-

-

-

-

Tax Recovery

(3.2)

-

-

(3.2)

-

-

Adjusted Net Income

56.2

55.2

1.9%

56.2

67.8

-17.0%

Adjusted Net Margin

33.1%

35.7%

-2.6 p.p.

33.1%

37.0%

-3.8 p.p.

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020 5

Performance per Business Unit

Business Unit (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

Bancassurance Operation²

133.2

123.3

8.0%

133.2

142.7

-6.7%

Wiz BPO

25.8

20.1

27.9%

25.8

26.9

-4.3%

Wiz Parceiros

14.3

14.6

-1.9%

14.3

15.9

-10.0%

Wiz Corporate

12.5

9.9

25.6%

12.5

14.2

-12.3%

Wiz B2U²

3.4

5.1

-34.1%

3.4

3.9

-14.2%

Wiz Conseg

0.5

-

n.a.

0.5

-

n.a.

Other Operations

1.1

0.2

326.1%

1.1

1.6

-32.9%

Gross Revenue

190.7

173.3

10.0%

190.7

205.3

-7.1%

1Q19: 71.1%

1Q19: 11.6%

1Q19: 8.4%

1Q19: 5.7%

1Q19: 3.1%

Source: Company

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020

6

Note: : (1) Stock revenue is not an audited financial information and it was structured using Wiz´managerial reports, considering the comissions flow. The accounting method of

stock revenue is described in the glossary of the Earnings Release.(2) The auto segment is fully reclassified to B2U retroactively.

Cost Breakdown per U.N.

Business Unit (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

(20.1)

(21.1)

-5.1%

(20.1)

(22.1)

-9.2%

(14.2)

(12.6)

13.0%

(14.2)

(15.9)

-10.2%

(2.9)

(2.9)

1.2%

(2.9)

(2.8)

3.6%

(4.6)

(5.0)

-8.4%

(4.6)

(3.9)

17.7%

(2.3)

(2.2)

4.6%

(2.3)

(2.4)

-4.1%

(0.3)

(0.3)

13.5%

(0.3)

(0.4)

-26.1%

(0.2)

-

n.a.

(0.2)

-

n.a.

(1.8)

-

n.a.

(1.8)

(0.7)

154.7%

Costs

(46.4)

(44.1)

5.3%

(46.4)

(48.2)

-3.5%

Cost Breakdown 1Q20

Headcount Breakdown

Bancassurance

Wiz Parceiros

Wiz B2U

1Q19

1Q20

Wiz BPO

Wiz Corporate

Wiz Saúde

Wiz Conseg

GR1D

0.5%

1,068

1,034

638

0.7%

3.9%

742

36

51

4.9%

9.9%

Bancassurance

BPO

Parceiros

6.3%

43.2%

R$46.4MM

128

89

83

78

62

13

30.7%

Corporate

B2U

Other

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020 7

Expenses Breakdown

Indicator (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

Personnel

(20.0)

(15.2)

31.6%

(20.0)

(19.3)

3.3%

Third Party

(3.6)

(1.5)

138.1%

(3.6)

(3.1)

19.3%

Tecnology and Telecom

(3.1)

(3.6)

-12.6%

(3.1)

(3.0)

6.0%

Occupation

(0.9)

(0.9)

-2.7%

(0.9)

(1.3)

-31.5%

Other

(4.5)

(3.4)

32.4%

(4.5)

(3.2)

38.0%

General and Administrative

(32.1)

(24.6)

30.5%

(32.1)

(29.9)

7.4%

Other rev./expenses

(3.3)

12.7

n.a.

(3.3)

(1.1)

188.5%

G&A expenses breakdown 1Q20

Headcount Breakdown

Personnel

Tec. Telecom

Other

1Q19

1Q20

Third-Party.

Occupancy

13.9%

2.9%

323

9.8%

239

R$32.1 MM

11.4%

62.1%

Corporate

Source: Company

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020

8

Consolidated Results

Indicator (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19¹

∆%

1Q20¹

4Q19¹

∆%

Gross Revenue

6.7

4.7

42.8%

6.7

5.9

13.6%

Net Revenue

6.3

4.4

43.2%

6.3

5.5

13.8%

EBITDA

4.7

3.2

47.7%

4.7

3.9

21.8%

EBITDA Margin

75.3%

72.9%

2.3 p.p.

75.3%

70.3%

4.9 p.p.

Net Income

4.0

2.7

49.0%

4.0

3.2

24.0%

Net Margin

63.2%

60.7%

2.5 p.p.

63.2%

58.0%

5.2 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income

4.0

2.6

54.9%

4.0

3.4

16.6%

Adjusted Net Margin

63.2%

58.4%

4.8 p.p.

63.2%

59.7%

3.5 p.p.

Equity Income (40%)¹

1.6

1.0

54.9%

1.6

1.3

21.9%

MEP - Inter Seguros

Net Premium and Clients in Portfolio

| R$ million; thousands

75.7

34.6

37.8

53.1

22.9

26.1

30.0

32.5

16.1

16.1

16.7

17.2

18.1

18.8

22.6

24.2

2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

Net Premium - In R$ MM

Client Portfolio - In thousand

Gross Revenue Evolution

| R$ million;

42.8%

13.6%

6.7

6.7

5.5

5.9

5.9

4.7

4.9

1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

4Q19 1Q20

Note: (1) Equity income Pro-forma results. Wiz began reporting Inter seguros Equity Income as of 3Q19.

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020

9

Net Income Build-up

Indicator (R$ MM)

1Q20

1Q19

∆%

1Q20

4Q19

∆%

EBITDA

87.8

98,4

-10.7%

87.8

104.0

-15.5%

Earn-out and Impairment

(0.5)

(4.0)

-87.3%

(0.5)

12.6

n.a.

Depreciation and Amortization

(9.3)

(8.0)

16.5%

(9.3)

(10.3)

-8.9%

Equity

1.6

(0.2)

n.a.

1.6

0.7

126.6%

Financial

(4.3)

(0.1)

n.a.

(4.3)

(5.5)

-22.5%

Income Taxes

(24.2)

(29.4)

-17.6%

(24.2)

(50.8)

-52.3%

Net Income. Consolidated

51.0

56.6

-9.9%

51.0

50.7

0.6%

Net Margin

30.1%

36.7%

-6.6 p.p.

30.1%

27.7%

2.4 p.p.

EBITDA Evolution

100.0

60.0%

40.0%

50.0

20.0%

0.0

0.0%

Net Income Evolution

50%

50.0

30%

10%

0.0

-10%

10

Cash Flow Bridge in 1Q20

6.6

9.3

-

51.0

(2.6)

(3.4)

(1.5)

105.3

-

45.8

Cash in 4Q19 Net Income1 Working

Capex

Investment

Dividends

Other 2

Cash in 1Q20

Capital

Indicator (BRL million)

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

Net Income (Accounted)

51.0

50.7

62.3

54.0

56.6

Depreciation and amortization

9.3

10.3

8.5

7.9

8.0

Working capital

6.6

25.7

(19.8)

(5.4)

(1.6)

Capital Expenditure (CAPEX)

(2.6)

(6.4)

(1.9)

(0.5)

(2.4)

Cash provided by operations

64.4

80.3

49.1

56.1

607

Investments

(3.4)

(30.8)

3.2

(61.5)

(2.7)

Dividends

(1.5)

(127.1)

-

(56.0)

-

Other

0.0

17.2

-

-

4.1

Cash flow

59.6

(60.4)

52.3

(61.3)

62.1

Source:Company

11

Note: (1) Net Income; (2) Depreciation, Amortization and other.

Earnings Presentation - 1st quarter 2020

Investor Relations:

Heverton Peixoto - CFO/IRO Guilherme Aguiar - Market Relations and M&A Officer E-mail:ri@wizsolucoes.com.br

Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:28:04 UTC
