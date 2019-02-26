Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : 4Q18 Earnings Presentation

02/26/2019 | 05:18pm EST

2018 Fourth Quarter Results

Conference Call - 2/27/2019

Heverton Peixoto - CEO

Marcus Martino - CFO and IR Officer

Disclaimers

This presentation makes references and declarations about outlooks, planned synergies, growth estimates, result projections and future strategies about Wiz, its colligates and controlled entities and its commercial partners.

Although these references and declarations reflect what the administrators estimate, it involves risks and unpredictability. Therefore, there might be different results from the ones anticipated and discussed.

The information presented here, follow the patronized rules of IFRS, except when mentioned during the presentation. Wiz is not accountable for updating estimates in this presentation.

In the charts and tables the sums and growth rates reflect the decimal numbers of the values that are displayed as rounded in this presentation.

Results Presentation - 4th Quarter 2018

After the execution of the post-sale agreements with Caixa Seguros Holding/ CNP

START BILLING OPERATIONS WIZ BPO

Assurances in August 2018, we started, this quarter, the activities of one more operation in the Company - post-sales of Pension Plans' products. As a result, we started to bill the activities carried out for this operation, as well as for the operations of the Mortgage and Credit Insurance, already carried out by Wiz and which began to be remunerated as provided for in the agreement.

ASSOCIATION DEAL WITH COMP LINE

In December 2018 we closed a deal in Association with Comp Line Informática Ltda., a company that provides customer, backoffice and document management services. The members of Comp Line undertook to transfer to Wiz BPO, on January 1, 2019, certain agreements to provide services to customers inside and outside the CAIXA ecosystem in which Comp Line is engaged, as well as other assets. Comp Line's experience in backoffice operations, its already established operational and technological structure, as well as its operations with customers outside the CAIXA ecosystem were the factors for the promotion of this association.

Results Presentation - 4th Quarter 2018

IMPAIRMENT

R$175.0 million. As a result, the Company's intangible assets, from a consolidated view,

EFFECTS ON

decreased from R$487.7 million at the end of 2017 to R$288.7 million at the end of 2018.

GOODWILL

The Company reviewed the estimate of future results of Finanseg in order to confirm the

RECORDED ON

maintenance of the liability estimated in the initial accounting of this acquisition, in the

ACQUISITION OF

line of Acquisitions Accounts Payable. As a result, a decrease of R$190.8 million was

FINANSEG AND

made due to lower expectation of gross revenue in the periods and consequent partial

WRITE-OFF OF

attainment of the earn-out rule set forth in the acquisition agreement. Given this revision,

ACQUISITION

the Company adjusted the AVP (Adjustment to Present Value) to the remaining balance of

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

the installments to mature, resulting in a write-off of R$24.1 million. Accordingly, the

IN 4Q18

liabilities of Acquisitions Accounts Payable, from a consolidated view, decreased from

R$353.1 million at the end of 2017 to R$121.0 million at the end of 2018. These

adjustments generated effects on the quarterly results, which is better detailed

throughout the 4Q18 Earnings Release.

Results Presentation - 4th Quarter 2018

In 4Q18, the Company performed a recoverability test of the goodwill recorded with the acquisition of Finanseg and identified the need to adjust for impairment in the amount of

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 22:17:03 UTC
