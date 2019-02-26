Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : 4Q18 Earnings Presentation

2018 Fourth Quarter Results

Conference Call - 2/27/2019

Heverton Peixoto - CEO

Marcus Martino - CFO and IR Officer

After the execution of the post-sale agreements with Caixa Seguros Holding/ CNP

START BILLING OPERATIONS WIZ BPO

Assurances in August 2018, we started, this quarter, the activities of one more operation in the Company - post-sales of Pension Plans' products. As a result, we started to bill the activities carried out for this operation, as well as for the operations of the Mortgage and Credit Insurance, already carried out by Wiz and which began to be remunerated as provided for in the agreement.

ASSOCIATION DEAL WITH COMP LINE

In December 2018 we closed a deal in Association with Comp Line Informática Ltda., a company that provides customer, backoffice and document management services. The members of Comp Line undertook to transfer to Wiz BPO, on January 1, 2019, certain agreements to provide services to customers inside and outside the CAIXA ecosystem in which Comp Line is engaged, as well as other assets. Comp Line's experience in backoffice operations, its already established operational and technological structure, as well as its operations with customers outside the CAIXA ecosystem were the factors for the promotion of this association.

IMPAIRMENT R$175.0 million. As a result, the Company's intangible assets, from a consolidated view, EFFECTS ON decreased from R$487.7 million at the end of 2017 to R$288.7 million at the end of 2018. GOODWILL The Company reviewed the estimate of future results of Finanseg in order to confirm the RECORDED ON maintenance of the liability estimated in the initial accounting of this acquisition, in the ACQUISITION OF line of Acquisitions Accounts Payable. As a result, a decrease of R$190.8 million was FINANSEG AND made due to lower expectation of gross revenue in the periods and consequent partial WRITE-OFF OF attainment of the earn-out rule set forth in the acquisition agreement. Given this revision, ACQUISITION the Company adjusted the AVP (Adjustment to Present Value) to the remaining balance of ACCOUNTS PAYABLE the installments to mature, resulting in a write-off of R$24.1 million. Accordingly, the IN 4Q18 liabilities of Acquisitions Accounts Payable, from a consolidated view, decreased from R$353.1 million at the end of 2017 to R$121.0 million at the end of 2018. These adjustments generated effects on the quarterly results, which is better detailed throughout the 4Q18 Earnings Release. Source: Company Results Presentation - 4th Quarter 2018

In 4Q18, the Company performed a recoverability test of the goodwill recorded with the acquisition of Finanseg and identified the need to adjust for impairment in the amount of