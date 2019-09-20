Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Corporate Presentation 2019

09/20/2019 | 06:02pm EDT

About Wiz

Operations and business model

2Q19 performance

1973

2012

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

IPO

The founding¹

New Management

B2B Channel's

Wiz' IPO

of Wiz

New Shareholders

(jun/15)

Consolidation

Acquisition of two

GP Investimentos and

independent brokers,

CAIXA Seguradora

focused on Special

became new

Risks

shareholders,

committing to making

the IPO

Wiz Corporate's

Inception

(1) Note: Wiz was founded under the name of "FENAE Corretora" , which also became "Par Corretora" before being called Wiz

Timeline

Remote Channel Platform Creation Insourcing of sales, renovation, upselling and multichannel cross-sellingoperations.

Wiz B2U's

Inception

Company's first M&A

operation: Finanseg's

Acquisition, focus on financial services sales (Consortia).

Wiz Parceiros's

Inception

New Operational

Contracts

With Caixa

Seguridade, Caixa

Seguros Holding and

CNP Assurances

Wiz BPO's

Inception

Wiz + Banco Inter

Partnership

In Association with the

country's first and largest digital bank, Wiz adds a Bancassurance business unit focused in the digital environment

Wiz has a successful track record of strong finance and operations, supported by strategic partnerships

3

Our shareholder structure

INSS

48.2%

51.7%

0.1%

Caixa Seguros

Holding - CSH Free-float

26.0%

25.0%

49.0%

40.0%

40.0%

40.0%

75.0%

5.0%

30.0%

Inter

Wiz

Wiz

Wiz

GR1D

GR1D

Seguros

Corporate

Saúde

BPO

Finance

Insurance

4

Our core business is managing distribution channels for financial

products and insurance

Corp.

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

REDE

WIZ

B2U

WIZ

BPO

WIZ PARCEIROS

WIZ CORPORATE

WIZ

SAÚDE

NEW CHANNEL

Our Stake

Inter Seguros

GR1D Insurance

GR1D Finance

Characterized for being a scalable business model, with a corporate structure

developed exclusively to support the broadening of the company's reach

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 22:01:04 UTC
