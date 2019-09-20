Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Corporate Presentation 2019

About Wiz
Operations and business model
2Q19 performance
(1) Note: Wiz was founded under the name of "FENAE Corretora" , which also became "Par Corretora" before being called Wiz
Timeline
Remote Channel Platform Creation Insourcing of sales, renovation, upselling and multichannel cross-sellingoperations.
Wiz B2U's
Inception
Company's first M&A
operation: Finanseg's
Acquisition, focus on financial services sales (Consortia).
Wiz Parceiros's
Inception
New Operational
Contracts
With Caixa
Seguridade, Caixa
Seguros Holding and
CNP Assurances
Wiz BPO's
Inception
Wiz + Banco Inter
Partnership
In Association with the
country's first and largest digital bank, Wiz adds a Bancassurance business unit focused in the digital environment
Wiz has a successful track record of strong finance and operations, supported by strategic partnerships
Our shareholder structure
INSS
Caixa Seguros
Holding - CSH Free-float
|
40.0%
|
40.0%
|
40.0%
|
75.0%
|
5.0%
|
30.0%
|
Inter
|
Wiz
|
Wiz
|
Wiz
|
GR1D
|
GR1D
|
Seguros
|
Corporate
|
Saúde
|
BPO
|
Finance
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
Our core business is managing distribution channels for financial
products and insurance
|
Corp.
|
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
|
REDE
|
WIZ
|
B2U
|
WIZ
|
BPO
|
WIZ PARCEIROS
|
WIZ CORPORATE
|
WIZ
|
SAÚDE
|
NEW CHANNEL
Our Stake
Inter Seguros
GR1D Insurance
Characterized for being a scalable business model, with a corporate structure
developed exclusively to support the broadening of the company's reach
Disclaimer
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 22:01:04 UTC