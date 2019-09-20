Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Corporate Presentation 2019

IPO

The founding¹ New Management B2B Channel's Wiz' IPO of Wiz New Shareholders (jun/15) Consolidation Acquisition of two GP Investimentos and independent brokers, CAIXA Seguradora focused on Special became new Risks shareholders, committing to making the IPO Wiz Corporate's Inception

(1) Note: Wiz was founded under the name of "FENAE Corretora" , which also became "Par Corretora" before being called Wiz

Timeline