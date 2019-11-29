Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Material Fact - Alienation of the position in GR1D Holding's capital stock

11/29/2019 | 07:38pm EST

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ No. 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE: 53.300.007.241

MATERIAL FACT

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. ("Company" ou "WIZ"), in compliance with the provisions set forth in article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended, and CVM Ruling No. 358, of January 3, 2002, as amended, in connection with the material fact issued by WIZ on October 26, 2018, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has entered into, on the date hereof, a share purchase agreement with Money Ex Participações Ltda., a company with head office in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 2391, cj. 51, Jardim Paulistano, Zip Code 01452- 000, enrolled in the General Taxpayers' Registry ("CNPJ") under the No. 30.116.366/0001-91 ("Holding"), by means the Company purchased 9,412 shares ("Shares") issued by Money Ex Plataform Tecnologia S.A., a corporation with head office at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 2391, cj. 51, Jardim Paulistano, Zip Code 01452-000, enrolled in the CNPJ under the No. 42.278.473/0001-03 ("GR1D Finance"), representing 80% of its share capital, previously held by the Holding ("Acquisition").

Considering the acquisition of the Shares, the Company has committed to pay a (i) fixed amount of R $ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais) and (ii) a variable amount corresponding to 50% of the total amount of dividends to be received by the Company as a result of its stock ownership in GR1D Finance, with applicable taxes discounted ("Earn Out Dividends"). The payment of the fixed installment was made by WIZ on this date. Variable installment payments will be made in due course, as applicable.

Additionally, WIZ has committed to transfer to the Holding 50% of any amount eventually received by the Company (or any of its controlled companies) on a transaction that results in the alienation of the position held by the Company in GR1D Holding's capital stock, for a period of 5 years from this date ("Earn Out Liquidity" and, with Earn Out Dividends, "Earn Out").

In addition, the Holding will have, for a period of 10 years from this date, a call option of 50% of the Company's stock ownership in GR1D Finance at the time of the exercise of such option, upon payment of a symbolic value ("Call Option").

Once the Call Option has been exercised, Earn Out will no longer be due and the stock position acquired by the Holding in GR1D Finance will not have any political advantages (it will be issued preferred shares, without voting right, prior to the transfer of the stock ownership from WIZ to the Holding, if the Call Option is exercised).

3

Upon execution of the Purchase and Sale Agreement, WIZ will now exercise the control of GR1D Finance, owning a total of shares representing 85% of ordinary shares issued by the mentioned company. The operation is in line with the Company's investment strategy, bringing forth the continuity of our development of strategic projects by means of investments in technology, reinforcing our position in the market.

WIZ informs that the Transaction is not subject to and therefore will not be subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE"), nor to the approval of any other governmental body or antitrust authority. The Transaction was approved by the WIZ Board of Directors at a meeting held on November 29th, 2019.

Brasília/DF, November 29 th, 2019.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

Marcus Marques Martino

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

4

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 00:37:01 UTC
