Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Notice to the Market - Alteration to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.
CNPJ n° 42.278.473/0001-03
NIRE 53.300.007.241
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Brasília/DF, July 17, 2020.
WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. - B3: WIZS3 - ("Company" or "WIZ"), hereby communicates to is shareholders and to the market in general that it has updated its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, due to the following events having been brought forward:
|
|
Item on Calendar
|
|
|
Previously set date
|
|
|
New date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Second Quarter Earnings release
|
08/11/2020
|
|
08/06/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Presentation on Earnings Release (Conference
|
|
|
08/12/2020
|
|
|
08/07/2020
|
|
|
Call) - referring to the second quarter of 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company also informs that the updated Annual Calendar of Corporate Events is available for consultation, already reflecting the change mentioned above. This update can be accessed through the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and through the Company's website itself (ri.wizsolucoes.com.br).
Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto
Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 20:20:09 UTC