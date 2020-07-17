Log in
Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Notice to the Market - Alteration to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar

07/17/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n° 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasília/DF, July 17, 2020.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. - B3: WIZS3 - ("Company" or "WIZ"), hereby communicates to is shareholders and to the market in general that it has updated its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, due to the following events having been brought forward:

Item on Calendar

Previously set date

New date

2020 Second Quarter Earnings release

08/11/2020

08/06/2020

Public Presentation on Earnings Release (Conference

08/12/2020

08/07/2020

Call) - referring to the second quarter of 2020

The Company also informs that the updated Annual Calendar of Corporate Events is available for consultation, already reflecting the change mentioned above. This update can be accessed through the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and through the Company's website itself (ri.wizsolucoes.com.br).

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros SA published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 20:20:09 UTC
