Wiz Soluções e Corretagem de Seguros : Notice to the Market - Alteration to the Annual Corporate Events Calendar

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ n° 42.278.473/0001-03

NIRE 53.300.007.241

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Brasília/DF, July 17, 2020.

WIZ SOLUÇÕES E CORRETAGEM DE SEGUROS S.A. - B3: WIZS3 - ("Company" or "WIZ"), hereby communicates to is shareholders and to the market in general that it has updated its Annual Calendar of Corporate Events, due to the following events having been brought forward:

Item on Calendar Previously set date New date 2020 Second Quarter Earnings release 08/11/2020 08/06/2020 Public Presentation on Earnings Release (Conference 08/12/2020 08/07/2020 Call) - referring to the second quarter of 2020

The Company also informs that the updated Annual Calendar of Corporate Events is available for consultation, already reflecting the change mentioned above. This update can be accessed through the websites of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (http://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/) and through the Company's website itself (ri.wizsolucoes.com.br).

Heverton Pessoa de Melo Peixoto

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer