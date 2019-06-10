Wnet and Virtual, Inc. Win Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 American Business Awards®

Award Received for Wnet's 2018 Leadership Summit, "No Limits!"

Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet), the premier professional organization for women in payments, and Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to technology consortia and professional societies, today announced that Wnet's 2018 Leadership Summit themed "No Limits!" has won a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Community Engagement Event" category in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year in a wide range of categories. Wnet and Virtual were nominated in the “Community Engagement Event” category. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Wnet is extremely proud to receive this recognition, and we appreciate the recognition for our Board members and Summit Committee for their commitment and hard work. The top-notch communications between Wnet and Virtual helped take our Summit to new heights this year, as well as establishing important models for our future events," said Wnet Executive Director Lisl Dutterer. "Virtual's proactive and professional approach is exactly what Wnet leaders look for to assure them that the annual event and our programs exceed expectations."

The 2018 Wnet Leadership Summit "No Limits!" focused on answering pressing questions such as: “How do women become board members of companies?” and “Does it make a difference if men help empower women to be business leaders?” The close collaboration between Wnet and its association management firm Virtual, Inc. yielded a significant increase in Summit attendance as a result of proactive event sponsorships, media partnerships and marketing campaigns, and led to a surge in Wnet membership.

“With more than a decade of supporting diversity and empowering women’s leadership in the payments industry, the Virtual team is thrilled to be driving the success of such a valuable organization,” said Andy Freed, CEO of Virtual. “Our aim at Virtual is to enable organizations to make their mark on the world. The Stevie Award recognizing the Summit’s success is a direct result of our ability to work collaboratively together.”

The Summit, which featured a keynote address by one of the most successful leaders in payments, Pamela Joseph, also generated an exceptional amount of interest in the event. All these achievements contributed to the judges' positive assessments.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual, Inc. drives success for its clients and enables them to make their mark on the world. The company delivers strategic consulting, best practices, innovation, and world-class business operations to associations, tech and standards organizations, scientific professional societies, state governments, and professional licensing associations. Virtual, Inc. ranks in the top five percent of AMCs and was named to the Inc. 500/5000 list of growth companies and “The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work.” Virtual, Inc. has offices in Wakefield, MA, Nashville, Palo Alto, and Reston, VA. For more information about the services that Virtual, Inc. provides to its clients, visit www.virtualinc.com.

About WNET

Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet) is the premier professional organization for women in payments; providing personal enrichment no matter what stage members are in their careers. The organization provides world-class national and regional programming, fosters networking and promotes mentoring to help members achieve greater personal success, influence and professional parity. Founded in 2005, Wnet is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization serving thousands of women in payments annually. For more information about national and regional events and programming, or to become a member, please visit www.wnetonline.org.

