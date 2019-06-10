Wnet and Virtual, Inc. Win Gold Stevie® Award in 2019 American Business Awards®

Women's
Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet), the premier professional
organization for women in payments, and Virtual,
Inc., the leading provider of professional services to technology
consortia and professional societies, today announced that Wnet's 2018
Leadership Summit themed "No Limits!" has won a Gold Stevie®
Award in the "Community Engagement Event" category in the 17th
Annual American Business Awards®.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards
program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to
submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit,
large and small.
Nicknamed the Steviesfor the Greek word meaning "crowned,"
the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the
Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets
are now on sale.
More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in
virtually every industry were submitted for consideration this year in a
wide range of categories. Wnet and Virtual were nominated in the
“Community Engagement Event” category. More than 200 professionals
worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's
Stevie Award winners.
"Wnet is extremely proud to receive this recognition, and we appreciate
the recognition for our Board members and Summit Committee for their
commitment and hard work. The top-notch communications between Wnet and
Virtual helped take our Summit to new heights this year, as well as
establishing important models for our future events," said Wnet
Executive Director Lisl Dutterer. "Virtual's proactive and professional
approach is exactly what Wnet leaders look for to assure them that the
annual event and our programs exceed expectations."
The 2018
Wnet Leadership Summit "No Limits!" focused on answering
pressing questions such as: “How do women become board members of
companies?” and “Does it make a difference if men help empower women to
be business leaders?” The close collaboration between Wnet and its
association management firm Virtual, Inc. yielded a significant increase
in Summit attendance as a result of proactive event sponsorships, media
partnerships and marketing campaigns, and led to a surge in Wnet
membership.
“With more than a decade of supporting diversity and empowering women’s
leadership in the payments industry, the Virtual team is thrilled to be
driving the success of such a valuable organization,” said Andy Freed,
CEO of Virtual. “Our aim at Virtual is to enable organizations to make
their mark on the world. The Stevie Award recognizing the Summit’s
success is a direct result of our ability to work collaboratively
together.”
The Summit, which featured a keynote address by one of the most
successful leaders in payments, Pamela Joseph, also generated an
exceptional amount of interest in the event. All these achievements
contributed to the judges' positive assessments.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie
Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards,
the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women
in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards
for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more
than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70
nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people
behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the
workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Virtual, Inc.
Virtual,
Inc. drives success for its clients and enables them to make their mark
on the world. The company delivers strategic consulting, best practices,
innovation, and world-class business operations to associations, tech
and standards organizations, scientific professional societies, state
governments, and professional licensing associations. Virtual, Inc.
ranks in the top five percent of AMCs and was named to the Inc. 500/5000
list of growth companies and “The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work.”
Virtual, Inc. has offices in Wakefield, MA, Nashville, Palo Alto, and
Reston, VA. For more information about the services that Virtual, Inc.
provides to its clients, visit www.virtualinc.com.
About WNET
Women's Network in
Electronic Transactions (Wnet) is the premier professional organization
for women in payments; providing personal enrichment no matter what
stage members are in their careers. The organization provides
world-class national and regional programming, fosters networking and
promotes mentoring to help members achieve greater personal success,
influence and professional parity. Founded in 2005, Wnet is a 501 (c)
(3) not-for-profit organization serving thousands of women in payments
annually. For more information about national and regional events and
programming, or to become a member, please visit www.wnetonline.org.
