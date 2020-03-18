Woda Cooper Companies Announces Initiatives to Assist Residents Impacted by Coronavirus Crisis

Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. announced March 17, 2020, it will create an interim rental assistance fund and waive late rent fees for residents whose jobs are directly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company has halted planned celebrations commemorating its 30th anniversary later this year to focus on helping residents navigate financial impacts of the pandemic.

“Woda Cooper is celebrating its 30th year in business. We have developed, built, and continue to own and operate more than 300 affordable housing communities in 15 states. It is a privilege and an honor to serve the states, cities, and communities where we have properties, but we never forget that our residents are our highest priority,” said Principals Jeffrey J. Woda and David Cooper, Jr. in a joint statement.

“In lieu of a 30th Anniversary celebration, we have decided as a company to establish a rental assistance fund and put in place new policies to support our residents whose jobs are directly impacted as a result of coronavirus crisis.”

Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.’s announcement includes the following:

Woda Cooper will waive all late fees for rent due April 1 for any resident who has been laid off or furloughed as a result of the coronavirus crisis; The company will establish an interim rental assistance fund of $250,000 to assist residents of its properties who have been laid off or furloughed; and Woda Cooper Companies has asked vendors, lenders, and investors to help in their effort and will match the first $250,000 of contributions received and add those funds to the resident rental assistance fund.

Mr. Woda and Mr. Cooper’s statement concluded, “We believe that unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions, and that we should all do what we can do help each other through this crisis.”

If you are a resident seeking rental assistance, please contact your Woda Cooper Community Manager. For more information about how to join Woda Cooper Companies in offering assistance, please write to CoronavirusAid@wodagroup.com or call 614-396-3200.

About Woda Cooper Companies, Inc.

Woda Cooper Companies, Inc. and its affiliates are experienced developers, general contractors, and managers specializing in the design, construction, and management of affordable multi-family apartments, senior communities, and single-family homes. The employee-owned company is based in Columbus, OH.

