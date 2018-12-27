Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 05:32pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) resulting from allegations that Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased and incurred losses in shares of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, please call Gregory Stone at (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774, or email to gstone@whafh.com.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited operates as a real estate company. The Company focuses on port logistics center, office space, railways, road transport, storage and processing, and infrastructure development projects. Yangtze River Port and Logistics also specializes in construction planning, logistics and warehouse management, and terminal handling activities.

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research issued a report claiming that Yangtze is a scheme run by its Chairman, Xiangyao Liu, to siphon money from the U.S. public markets. Based on government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, they believe at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.

Yangtze shares traded at $11.62 per share prior to the issuance of this report, and currently trade at $4.24 per share, a decline of over 60%.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this matter, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24pRIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24pLABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - LTX
AQ
06:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19pNew and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana
GL
06:17pThe Heritage Village at the Janadria Festival Attracts Tens of Thousands of Saudi Families
BU
06:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Beware of the worst car drivers on the roads
AQ
06:13pTRUMP EYES BAN OF HUAWEI, ZTE PRODUCTS : report
AQ
06:13pGlobal Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
06:10pSEQUANA : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses
AN
06:10pGlobal Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.