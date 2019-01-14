Log in
Wolf Popper LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against McDermott International, Inc.

01/14/2019 | 03:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) and certain of its officers, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas (4:19-cv-135) on behalf of all persons and entities that held McDermott common stock as of April 4, 2018, and had the right to vote on the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. ("CB&I") merger pursuant to the Proxy Statement dated March 29, 2018, and were damaged thereby (the "Action").  This Action alleges claims for violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act").

If you are a member of the Class, subject to Order of the Court, you may file a motion no later than March 15, 2019 to be appointed lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

The claims asserted in this Action are substantially different than the claims asserted in Edwards v. McDermott International, Inc., Case No. 4:18-cv-04330 (S.D. Tex.).  Edwards asserts claims on behalf of purchasers of McDermott common stock during the period January 24, 2018 through October 30, 2018, pursuant to Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act, whereas this Action asserts claims on behalf of holders of McDermott common stock as of April 4, 2018, who had the right to vote on the CB&I merger, pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act.  The deadline for filing a lead plaintiff motion in Edwards is January 15, 2019.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

For more information, please contact:

Robert C. Finkel, Esq.
Tel.: 877.370.7703
Fax: 877.370.7704
Email: irrep@wolfpopper.com
Website: www.wolfpopper.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-files-class-action-lawsuit-against-mcdermott-international-inc-300777916.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
