Wolf Popper LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) and certain of its officers, in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona (2:18-cv-02914-ESW) on behalf of all persons who purchased or acquired Microchip common stock on the open market, during the period March 2, 2018 through August 9, 2018, and were damaged thereby. This action alleges claims for violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you are a member of the Class, you may file a motion no later than November 16, 2018 to be appointed lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Investors who purchased Microchip common stock during the Class Period and suffered losses are urged to contact Wolf Popper to discuss their rights.

On March 1, 2018, Microchip announced that it would acquire Microsemi Corp. for $8.35 billion. On May 29, 2018, Microchip announced the completion of the Microsemi acquisition.

During the Class Period, Microchip represented that the Microsemi acquisition would be “immediately accretive” by increasing Microchip’s earnings per share as it “will add further operational and customer scale to Microchip.” Microchip’s CEO Steven Sanghi represented that the “deal is accretive on day one without doing anything, without any synergy,” and was “strategically and financially, a very compelling transaction.”

On August 9, 2018, Sanghi admitted that Microsemi “was extremely aggressive in shipping inventory into the distribution channel” which “will provide some headwind for revenue for the next couple of quarters” for Microchip. As a result, Microchip common stock declined $10.67 or nearly 11% on August 10, 2018.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. The firm’s reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

For more information, please contact:

Robert C. Finkel, Esq.

Tel.: 877.370.7703

Fax: 877.370.7704

Email: irrep@wolfpopper.com

Website: www.wolfpopper.com