Wolf Popper LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. by Its Controlling Shareholder, Edward Lampert

04/08/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOS), concerning the proposed going private transaction of Sears Hometown by Edward Lampert, Sears Hometown's majority shareholder, through his hedge fund ESL Investments, Inc.  According to Carl Stine, a partner at Wolf Popper LLP, "Edward Lampert currently owns almost 60% of Sears Hometown's outstanding shares and his $2.25 per share offer looks like an attempt to steal the company with a low-ball bid."    

Sears Hometown's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits.  Ten Wolf Popper attorneys are named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2018 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who is included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area.  View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-sears-hometown-and-outlet-stores-inc-by-its-controlling-shareholder-edward-lampert-300826196.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
