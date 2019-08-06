Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolfe Law Miami Scores Federal Court Victory for Grammy-Winning Reggaeton Music Superstar Yandel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 03:37pm EDT

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Wolfe, Managing Partner of Wolfe Law-Miami, announced that a Miami federal court magistrate has issued a  summary judgment order in favor of Llandel Veguilla, professionally known as Yandel of the reggaeton supergroup Wisin and Yandel, in a lawsuit with  his former manager Edgar Andino and his company Andino Marketing Group, Inc. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida determined Andino was not entitled to any commissions for the lucrative deals stemming from the legendary music group’s reunion. See case 1:18-CV-24793-FAM).

Wisin and Yandel is the best-selling reggaeton music group of all time with 22 tracks reaching the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including ten No. 1 hits such as “Follow the Leader” with entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez. Adored by millions of fans around the world, the group has earned 47 major industry honors including a Grammy, 2 Latin Grammys, 9 Billboard Latin Music, and 12 Premio lo Nuestro Awards.

In February 2018, following a 5-year hiatus, Wisin and Yandel announced they would be reuniting. Yandel entered into a brief oral agreement with Andino while Wisin hired renowned managers Walter Kolm and Chris Duque. Yandel fired Andino for cause less than a year later after paying him certain commissions for the deals he closed during that period. Andino filed claims for compensation a few months later when Yandel signed four multi-million-dollar agreements that included a group and a solo recording contract with Sony Latin Music, a worldwide tour with Live Nation, and a new songwriter agreement with Sony ATV.

Wolfe filed a counterclaim on behalf of Yandel against Andino stating in the motion that Andino was not entitled to any commissions because there was no enforceable contract for post-termination commissions and because he was an unlicensed talent agent in Florida and must return the money that was paid to him for the previous deals. The court has left open for trial Andino’s obligation to disgorge these commissions.

“The court agreed with our position that Andino could not enforce an oral contract that lacks definitiveness following the old adage an oral contract is not worth the paper it is not written on. The trial is set for December to determine if Andino was engaging in a business without a license and therefore he must give back the commissions my client paid him before his termination.”

Wolfe also said Yandel is also seeking recoupment of Yandel’s attorney fees and costs.

Wisin and Yandel is currently performing sold-out shows during their “Como Antes” U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation and Cardenas Marketing Network. The Puerto Rican duo enjoys giving back to the community and recently filmed a public service announcement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami.

About Wolfe Law-Miami
Richard Wolfe is Board-Certified in Business Litigation by The Florida Bar and practices in entertainment law (including film, television and music, business planning, intellectual property, probate litigation, royalty disputes, copyright claims, and artist/athlete contracts) and business litigation. He has tried cases in state and federal courts in Florida, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and California.

For more information, please visit: http://wolfelawmiami.com/

For More Information Contact:
Charles Jones
cjones@cjonespr.com
305-987-7418

 

PDF available here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c8c3710e-1627-497e-be6f-b07378d661b7

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pTELUS : launches unlimited home internet data
PU
03:50pAMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon Mail-Order Pharmacy Story
DJ
03:50pPrime Healthcare Hospitals Develop Unique Programs Focused on Caring for Growing Senior Population
GL
03:49pTIMBERLAND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pSIMEX INC. (OTC : ARGB) Announces Simex Europe Acquisitions
GL
03:47pREALTY INCOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:42pUS XPRESS ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:40pCOMPUTER SERVICES : The Future of UDAAP
PU
03:40pMOSAIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:38pMCDONALD : MCDONALDS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3China's Tencent talking to Vivendi about stake in Lady Gaga's label
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's July passenger income lags forecast, shares drop
5MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Advances Its Leadership Position as a Multi-Rail Payments Company with the Acquisiti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group