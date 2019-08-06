Wolfe Law Miami Scores Federal Court Victory for Grammy-Winning Reggaeton Music Superstar Yandel

MIAMI, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Wolfe, Managing Partner of Wolfe Law-Miami, announced that a Miami federal court magistrate has issued a summary judgment order in favor of Llandel Veguilla, professionally known as Yandel of the reggaeton supergroup Wisin and Yandel, in a lawsuit with his former manager Edgar Andino and his company Andino Marketing Group, Inc. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida determined Andino was not entitled to any commissions for the lucrative deals stemming from the legendary music group’s reunion. See case 1:18-CV-24793-FAM).



Wisin and Yandel is the best-selling reggaeton music group of all time with 22 tracks reaching the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, including ten No. 1 hits such as “Follow the Leader” with entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez. Adored by millions of fans around the world, the group has earned 47 major industry honors including a Grammy, 2 Latin Grammys, 9 Billboard Latin Music, and 12 Premio lo Nuestro Awards.

In February 2018, following a 5-year hiatus, Wisin and Yandel announced they would be reuniting. Yandel entered into a brief oral agreement with Andino while Wisin hired renowned managers Walter Kolm and Chris Duque. Yandel fired Andino for cause less than a year later after paying him certain commissions for the deals he closed during that period. Andino filed claims for compensation a few months later when Yandel signed four multi-million-dollar agreements that included a group and a solo recording contract with Sony Latin Music, a worldwide tour with Live Nation, and a new songwriter agreement with Sony ATV.

Wolfe filed a counterclaim on behalf of Yandel against Andino stating in the motion that Andino was not entitled to any commissions because there was no enforceable contract for post-termination commissions and because he was an unlicensed talent agent in Florida and must return the money that was paid to him for the previous deals. The court has left open for trial Andino’s obligation to disgorge these commissions.

“The court agreed with our position that Andino could not enforce an oral contract that lacks definitiveness following the old adage an oral contract is not worth the paper it is not written on. The trial is set for December to determine if Andino was engaging in a business without a license and therefore he must give back the commissions my client paid him before his termination.”

Wolfe also said Yandel is also seeking recoupment of Yandel’s attorney fees and costs.

Wisin and Yandel is currently performing sold-out shows during their “Como Antes” U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation and Cardenas Marketing Network. The Puerto Rican duo enjoys giving back to the community and recently filmed a public service announcement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami.

