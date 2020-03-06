Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:50pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2020) -  Wolfpack Brands Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp". The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective March 6, 2020, in accordance with the articles of the Company.

In connection with the name change, the Company intends to pursue a corporate strategy as a diversified investment-holding company focused on making active investments and participating in the management of high-potential growth companies in various industry sectors including technology, life sciences, fintech, digital media and other information and communications technology sectors.

For further information please contact:

Richard Buzbuzian, President and CEO
Wolf's Den Capital Corp.
700, 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V7X 1S8
Phone: (647) 501-3290

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's goals and corporate strategies as an investment-holding company. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's intentions regarding its corporate strategy and the industries it intends to invest in. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue operations without adequate capital, the Company's ability to raise further capital, the Company's ability to efficiently and successfully explore and develop new opportunities, failure to identify future transactional counter-parties, and the likelihood of any transaction or investment being consummated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53237


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Considers Compensating Drivers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
07:51pDOLE FRESH VEGETABLES, INC. : Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens
BU
07:45pAvista receives Commission order regarding 2015 general rate cases
GL
07:40pTransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Debt Settlement in Place of LTIP Awards
NE
07:39pEXTRAHOP : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aaron's Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 28
BU
07:31pHypercar Market 2020-2024|Increase in Racing Events to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crown Castle International Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27
BU
07:27pBARCLAYS UPDATES ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVERSE SPLIT OF THE IPATH US TREASURY 10-YEAR BEAR ETN (TICKER : DTYS), iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (Ticker: DLBS) and Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (Ticker: TAPR)
BU
07:25pUnigold Announces Management Change and Grants Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says working with state AGs to nab sellers engaged in price-gouging over coron..
2AT&T : AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update
5LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP : QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Tec..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group