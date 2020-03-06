Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2020) - Wolfpack Brands Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp". The board of directors of the Company approved the name change, effective March 6, 2020, in accordance with the articles of the Company.

In connection with the name change, the Company intends to pursue a corporate strategy as a diversified investment-holding company focused on making active investments and participating in the management of high-potential growth companies in various industry sectors including technology, life sciences, fintech, digital media and other information and communications technology sectors.

For further information please contact:

Richard Buzbuzian, President and CEO

Wolf's Den Capital Corp.

700, 595 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1S8

Phone: (647) 501-3290

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to the Company's goals and corporate strategies as an investment-holding company. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's intentions regarding its corporate strategy and the industries it intends to invest in. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue operations without adequate capital, the Company's ability to raise further capital, the Company's ability to efficiently and successfully explore and develop new opportunities, failure to identify future transactional counter-parties, and the likelihood of any transaction or investment being consummated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

