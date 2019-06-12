Wollongong City Council : Join us for a colourful Storytime

Roxee Horror at last year's popular story time

Rainbow Storytime comes to Wollongong Library this Saturday 15 June - and everyone is invited.

Wollongong City Libraries is hosting the free Rainbow Storytime event as part of our June Pride Month activities. The family-focused Storytime will be held from 10am-11am in the ground floor children's section of Wollongong Library. It will be led by local drag queen Roxee Horror, who was a crowd favourite at a Storytime session held last year.

'Wollongong City Libraries is proud to be supporting Pride Month again this year and we've three, very different opportunities for people to participate in the program; Rainbow Storytime, Same, Same but Different and Queerstories,'' Wollongong City Council's Director of Community Services Kerry Hunt said.

'Last year's Storytime event was one of the biggest we've ever hosted in terms of attendance. We're thrilled to be bringing Roxee back for an encore performance. All who were there last year know just how well she was received. I'm sure it'll be another fun event this year.''

Wollongong City Libraries regularly hosts Storytime programming throughout the year in all our libraries and, on occasion, outdoors at the Wollongong Botanic Garden, in some shopping centres and at local festivals. The diverse Storytime programs are just some of the activities on offer at our local libraries, which also deliver Tea and Tech, Law Week talks, NAIDOC Week activities and afterschool programming for kids to teens.

'Our libraries are for everyone in our community - from the cradle to the grave,'' Ms Hunt said

'We're here to support and represent every person in our community and our Libraries Strategy 2017-2022 clearly identifies a focus on programs and events that enhance literacy, capability, creativity and inclusion within the local community.

'So, with that in mind, I encourage all those who love a good kids' story to come along and join in the fun on Saturday.''

For more information please visit the Libraries website at www.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/library or call Customer Service on (02) 4227 7111.

Pride Month Activities:

Rainbow Storytime

Wollongong Library

Saturday 15 June, 10am

FREE Event! No bookings required.

Local star, Roxee Horror is back with more stories, rhymes, games and songs for an extra-special kid's story time!

Same, Same but Different

Wollongong Library, The Lab

Tuesday 18 June, 5.30pm

Book your FREE ticket via Eventbrite

We're asking the awkward questions about dating, identity, family dynamics, mental health and prejudice. Listen to the lived experiences of people with a disability, parents and carers and community service providers as they share their stories in an open panel.

This event is Auslan interpreted.

Queerstories: Wollongong

Wollongong Art Gallery, Bluescope Gallery

Friday 28 June, 6pm

Ages 16+

Ticket price $28 via Eventbrite

Join host Maeve Marsden and some of Australia's finest LGBTQI+ storytellers for a night of queer stories, unexpected tales of lives well lived, and battles fought, pride, prejudice, love and humour. Fast becoming an institution, Queerstories has been selling out events around the country for more than two years, bringing storytellers from all walks of life to the stage. Now, Queerstories travels to Wollongong to celebrate the pride in the Illawarra!

The LGBTQI+ community has been sharing stories for centuries, creating our own histories, disrupting and reinventing conventional ideas about narrative, family, love and community. There's so much more to being queer than coming out and getting married. Listen to an unexpected tale or two from an eclectic line up of stars and strangers. Funny, moving, surprising and engaging, the stories from Queerstories are also available on a podcast and as a collection of stories published by Hachette and launched at the Sydney Opera House in 2018.

This event is Auslan interpreted.

Note: that all speakers have a connection to Wollongong or the Illawarra. We also have permission to add the podcast to our Local Studies collection.