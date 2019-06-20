Wollongong City Council : Join us for an Evening of Queerstories

Maeve Marsden will present her show Queerstories at Wollongong Art Gallery on Friday 28 June.

Wollongong City Libraries and Wollongong Art Gallery are proud to welcome Maeve Marsden's show Queerstories to Wollongong on Friday 28 June.

Grown out of a desire to hear the stories LGBTQIA+ people want to tell, Queerstories is fast becoming an institution around Australia.

The show is one of a number of events being held by Wollongong City Libraries to celebrate Pride Month this June. Join Maeve and a host of storytellers like comedian Annaliese Constable, writer Patrick Lenton, lifelong activist Mystery Carnage, poet Gabrielle Journey Jones and local drag queen James Christie-Murray for an evening of unexpected tales and stories of pride, prejudice, love, life, humour and more.

Wollongong City Council Manager Library and Community Services Jenny Thompson is excited about the event coming to our city.

'We're so thrilled to have Maeve Marsden and Queerstories on board for Pride Month. Queerstories has been travelling around Australia for more than two years and it's a real coup to be able to offer it in Wollongong,' Ms Thompson said.

'You'll be moved, engaged and surprised by the diverse line up of LGBTQIA+ storytellers and their anecdotes. I encourage everyone to get in early and book their tickets so they don't miss out!''

As a child of same-sex parents and a queer woman herself, Maeve Marsden is passionate about the rights of queer families and the LGBQIA+ community. She's also a writer, producer and performer and known for her commitment to telling quality stories in innovative ways.

'Queerstories events have such a beautiful energy to them, a coming together of community to sit and listen to each other, really listen,' Maeve said. 'It's always so thrilling to bring Queerstories to a new place, like Wollongong, and to engage with the local community there. I can't wait!''

Queerstories: Wollongong

Wollongong Art Gallery, Bluescope Gallery

Friday 28 June, 6pm

Ages 16+

Tickets, $28, can be purchased from Eventbrite.

For more information please visit Council's Libraries website or call Customer Service on (02) 4227 7111.