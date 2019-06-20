Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wollongong City Council : Join us for an Evening of Queerstories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

Maeve Marsden will present her show Queerstories at Wollongong Art Gallery on Friday 28 June.

Wollongong City Libraries and Wollongong Art Gallery are proud to welcome Maeve Marsden's show Queerstories to Wollongong on Friday 28 June.

Grown out of a desire to hear the stories LGBTQIA+ people want to tell, Queerstories is fast becoming an institution around Australia.

The show is one of a number of events being held by Wollongong City Libraries to celebrate Pride Month this June. Join Maeve and a host of storytellers like comedian Annaliese Constable, writer Patrick Lenton, lifelong activist Mystery Carnage, poet Gabrielle Journey Jones and local drag queen James Christie-Murray for an evening of unexpected tales and stories of pride, prejudice, love, life, humour and more.

Wollongong City Council Manager Library and Community Services Jenny Thompson is excited about the event coming to our city.

'We're so thrilled to have Maeve Marsden and Queerstories on board for Pride Month. Queerstories has been travelling around Australia for more than two years and it's a real coup to be able to offer it in Wollongong,' Ms Thompson said.

'You'll be moved, engaged and surprised by the diverse line up of LGBTQIA+ storytellers and their anecdotes. I encourage everyone to get in early and book their tickets so they don't miss out!''

As a child of same-sex parents and a queer woman herself, Maeve Marsden is passionate about the rights of queer families and the LGBQIA+ community. She's also a writer, producer and performer and known for her commitment to telling quality stories in innovative ways.

'Queerstories events have such a beautiful energy to them, a coming together of community to sit and listen to each other, really listen,' Maeve said. 'It's always so thrilling to bring Queerstories to a new place, like Wollongong, and to engage with the local community there. I can't wait!''

Queerstories: Wollongong
Wollongong Art Gallery, Bluescope Gallery
Friday 28 June, 6pm
Ages 16+
Tickets, $28, can be purchased from Eventbrite.
For more information please visit Council's Libraries website or call Customer Service on (02) 4227 7111.

Related

Disclaimer

Wollongong City Council published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 03:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aNUVO Token Exchange Listing Date Announced; Nuvo Blockchain Witness Applications Now Being Accepted
NE
06/20Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
RE
06/20U.S. regulator bars airlines from flying over some Iran-controlled airspace
RE
06/20WOLLONGONG CITY COUNCIL : Join us for an Evening of Queerstories
PU
06/20Asian stocks fail to catch Wall Street's Fed rally as trade angst persists
RE
06/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/20South Korea's Moon replaces economic policy aides as trade war bites
RE
06/20FTC objects to Qualcomm submission of Apple documents in antitrust case
RE
06/20Merck CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2Oil prices extend gains amid Middle East tensions, rate cut hopes
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan grants Renault execs boardroom seats, ending dispute
4ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC : ACREAGE : Canopy Growth fourth-quarter revenue beats as cannabis sales soar
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 results with annual sa..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About