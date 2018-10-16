Wolters Kluwer Launches Distribution Tracking Software for ftwilliam.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced the launch of Distribution Tracking Software (DTS) for ftwilliam.com. Built in close consultation with retirement service providers, DTS is sophisticated tracking software that simplifies the complexity of qualified plan participant distributions.

ftwilliam.com's DTS brings cutting edge technology and valuable time-saving capabilities to tasks that many professionals typically perform manually. The solution allows users to automate and streamline all tasks associated with preparing and tracking distributions, while providing accountability tools, seamless communication and data collection to make distribution processing easier than ever before. The DTS module is fully integrated with other ftwilliam.com modules, including 1099, Compliance and Documents.

"ftwilliam.com is well known for its modern and intuitive software for retirement service providers and the new features offered in DTS bring the platform to new heights," said Holly Roussel-Godfrey, Technical Product Manager at ftwilliam.com. "These enhancements will allow industry professionals to save valuable time and minimize error vulnerability. ftwilliam.com's DTS is Wolters Kluwer's latest move to listen to our customers and create new solutions that significantly improve their workflow."

"It is great to find a software vendor so engaged with retirement plan service providers to develop products that fill a need in the market," said Bill Presson, COO of national TPA firm EGPS and a member of the advisory board for ftwilliam.com. "The ftwilliam.com Distribution Tracking Software is one of the most innovative software products we have seen."

Additional features of ftwilliam.com's DTS include:

Global and plan level dashboards;

Custom notifications and alerts;

Real-time updates to keep users and their clients informed on the status of a distribution;

At-a-glance distribution summary view, to see everything needed to know about a distribution in one place, with the option to add custom notes or activity;

Document exchange, allowing users to send any document via the portal for download and receive signed/completed forms and documents from plan sponsors and participants;

Document template manager, allowing professionals to use ftwilliam.com's templates or create their own, instantly create custom custodial directives, force out notices, spousal consents, and more;

Robust search tool and filters;

Batch import distributions for force outs, plan termination and conversion;

Batch print and attach custom documents to distribution records.

To learn more about the new Distribution Tracking Software (DTS) module on ftwilliam.com, visit: http://product.ftwilliam.com/products/distribution-tracking-software/

ftwilliam.com, a product suite of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (retirement, welfare and non-qualified), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), and compliance testing and reporting software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. TAG (Technical Answer Group) provides comprehensive answers to retirement plan questions. The TAG service also provides a fully-searchable database of over 4,000 previously asked questions, quick reference tools and charts, and daily news. For more information about ftwilliam.com and TAG, visit www.ftwilliam.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-launches-distribution-tracking-software-for-ftwilliamcom-300732124.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.