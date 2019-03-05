Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. : Introduces Legisway Essentials for Corporate Legal Departments

NEW YORK, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is re-introducing effacts under a new name, Legisway Essentials, offering contract, policy, and legal data management solutions for small-to-midsize corporate legal departments (CLDs).

Legisway Essentials is a simple, easy-to-use, standard solution covering all legal domains. Professionals can centralize all of their data and legal information into one single, flexible and smart repository, allowing them to manage and report on all entities, contracts, compliance, claims and corporate housekeeping. Users can leverage the tool to extract value from all of their legal information, manage risk and collaborate with other departments.

"In-house lawyers are being asked to play a more strategic role within their organizations, and Legisway Essentials provides the tools to help them do just that," said Brian Kudowitz, Portfolio Director for the Corporate Counsel Market at Wolters Kluwer. "As a leading provider of solutions for corporate legal professionals, we are proud to offer our customers this solution for managing legal data, contracts and policies."

Features of Legisway Essentials include:

The ability to easily organize key contracts, company documents, compliance policies, regulations, claims, cases, and intellectual property in a central location;

Reminders and alerts to help manage risk in contracts, entities, claims and policies;

The ability to generate detailed reports and charts to provide management information for a team or board;

Easy, instant access to management information with powerful, Google-style searches; and

Permission-based access and self-service portals for different departments to manage their own legal affairs with the corporate legal department's oversight.

To learn more about Legisway Essentials, visit: https://legisway.wolterskluwer.de/us

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is a division of Wolters Kluwer, serving customers with expert information solutions, software, and services in the areas of law, business, and regulatory compliance.

MEDIA CONTACT

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-legal--regulatory-us-introduces-legisway-essentials-for-corporate-legal-departments-300807152.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.