Wolters Kluwer Publishes its 2018 Annual Report

03/06/2019 | 02:01am EST

 

Wolters Kluwer Publishes its 2018 Annual Report
Agenda and Convocation Notice AGM Available Online

March 6, 2019 – Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services, today released its 2018 Annual Report. The Financial Statements for 2018, as included in the Annual Report for 2018, will be proposed for adoption at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 18, 2019.

The agenda with explanatory notes and the convocation notice for the AGM are now available at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm. The agenda for the AGM includes the proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2018 financial year of €0.98 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €0.64 per ordinary share. Furthermore, the proposals to appoint Mr. Bertrand Bodson and Mr. Chris Vogelzang as members of the Supervisory Board are on the agenda.

The information for the AGM includes an update of issued share capital on which votes can be cast at the meeting. The AGM will be held at Hotel Casa Amsterdam, on April 18, 2019.

The Wolters Kluwer 2018 Annual Report reflects our key achievements in 2018, and how we delivered upon our 2016-2018 strategy, Growing Our Value. It also sets out our 2019-2021 strategy, Accelerating Our Value, designed to grow our expert solutions, advance our deep domain expertise, and drive operational agility. 

The 2018 Annual Report, with integrated selected sustainability information, and 2018 Sustainability Data, are available in PDF on www.wolterskluwer.com.

Financial Calendar

April 18, 2019Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
April 24, 2019Ex-dividend date: 2018 final dividend
April 25, 2019Record date: 2018 final dividend
May 8, 2019First-Quarter 2019 Trading Update
May 16, 2019Payment date: 2018 final dividend ordinary shares
May 23, 2019Payment date: 2018 final dividend ADRs
July 31, 2019Half-Year 2019 Results
August 27, 2019Ex-dividend date: 2019 interim dividend
August 28, 2019Record date: 2019 interim dividend
September 19, 2019Payment date: 2019 interim dividend
September 26, 2019Payment date: 2019 interim dividend ADRs
November 1, 2019Nine-Month 2019 Trading Update
February 26, 2020Full-Year 2019 Results
March 11, 2020 Publication of 2019 Annual Report

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 18,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our products and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t + 31 172 641 470t + 31 172 641 407
annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

© GlobeNewswire 2019
