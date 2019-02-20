Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Lead Two Presentations at The Exchange Legal Operations Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will present on best practices of in-house legal counsel to optimize the performance and value of legal operations at Today's General Counsel's The Exchange Legal Operations Forum on February 24-26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, CA.

Wolters Kluwer Portfolio Director Brian Kudowitz will be a panelist for "Key Parts to a Successful Legal Department – Streamlining 'The Process'" and will lead the session "Challenges and Successful Strategies for Small & Midsize Legal Departments" at the conference. During the presentations, Kudowitz will discuss how to optimize a company's legal department by assessing technology trends, system enhancements, matter, contract document and intellectual property management, and an analysis of outside legal counsel.

"With new data and technology continuously becoming available to legal counsel, it is important to assess how best to leverage technological solutions available to evaluate trends, manage workflow, and measure risks and returns on investments," said Kudowitz. "Wolters Kluwer is pleased to present at this year's forum and discuss how to assess emerging trends to streamline legal counsel's workflow."

Wolters Kluwer is a leader in delivering highly innovative and practical tools for corporate counsel. Two of these tools - effacts® and General Counsel NAVIGATOR™ - will be demonstrated at The Exchange Legal Operations Forum.

effacts® is a simple, affordable and secure solution designed to extract value from legal information, manage risk and collaborate seamlessly with other departments. The powerful reporting capabilities help mitigate risks and proactively manage data breaches. To learn more about effacts®, visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com/effacts.

General Counsel NAVIGATOR™ (GCN) was built to help in-house counsel meet the broad and specific demands faced by legal departments. GCN empowers the in-house counsel team to take action with tools and comprehensive analysis geared to your daily workflow and the demands on your department to provide effective and on-point counsel for a broad range of issues. To learn more about the tool, visit: www.WoltersKluwerLR.com/GCN.

Today's General Counsel is an award-winning publication and its Exchange conference series is the premier provider of interactive e-Discovery events that exclusively serve the General Counsel. The Exchange Legal Operations Forum will provide a deep understanding and practical advice regarding major legal operations challenges facing organizations today, to optimize the interactions between in-house corporate departments and outside legal support. To learn more about the Exchange Legal Operations Forum, visit https://www.todaysgeneralcounsel.com/institute/legal-operations-beverly-hills/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-thought-leader-to-lead-two-presentations-at-the-exchange-legal-operations-forum-300798872.html

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.