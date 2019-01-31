Woman's Day Celebrates 16th Annual Red Dress Awards February 12, 2019 with Host Ali Wentworth and Performances by Alexa Ray Joel and Ann Wilson of Heart

On February 12, 2019, Woman’s Day will celebrate its 16th
annual Red Dress Awards, recognizing advocates and organizations helping
American women take charge of their heart health. Actress, comedian and New
York Times best-selling author Ali Wentworth will host and
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ann Wilson of Heart will
headline the event, held at The Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall,
home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Woman’s Day is proud
to partner with sponsors: Northwell Health; Don’t Miss a Beat;
Novartis; Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine; Lands’ End;
Lenox; and public health partner, NIH’s National Heart, Lung,
and Blood Institute, for this year’s event.
“For 16 years, Woman’s Day and the Red Dress Awards have been
leading the crusade against heart disease—the number one killer of women
in the country,” Woman’s Day Editor-in-Chief Susan Spencer said.
“This year, we are honored to recognize four remarkable honorees and
five Live Longer and Stronger Challenge participants for the work they
are doing toward our shared mission: to give women the tools and support
they need to improve their heart health and their lives.”
The American Heart Association will present a Red Dress Award to Angela
Bassett, internationally acclaimed actress, director, and producer. Woman’s
Day will also honor the following heart health advocates: Chandra
Wilson, actor, director and philanthropist; Mary Norine Walsh,
M.D., F.A.C.C., medical director of the Heart Failure and Cardiac
Transplantation Program and director of Nuclear Cardiology at St.
Vincent Heart Center.
GirlTrek, founded in 2010 by social activists T. Morgan Dixon and
Vanessa Garrison, will receive the 2019 National Heart, Lung, and
Blood Institute Healthy Heart Award, presented by Dr. Gary H.
Gibbons, director, NHLBI. GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a
practical first step to inspire healthy living, families and
communities. With nearly 100,000 neighborhood walkers, GirlTrek is the
largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in
the United States.
The Awards will feature additional performances from singer and
songwriter Alexa Ray Joel and performing arts group Cobu, who
will open the show. Actor Susan Lucci will also make a
special onstage appearance.
The awards ceremony will be attended by participants taking part in the
sixth annual Woman’s Day Live Longer and Stronger Challenge and
their mentors, Joy Bauer, the “TODAY” show nutritionist and Woman’s
Day columnist, and experts from Northwell Health. These five
women have turned their health around over the last eight months, losing
nearly 150 pounds collectively and lowering their blood pressure and
cholesterol. Neiman Marcus Last Call will dress the women on
the evening of the awards to celebrate their transformations.
The 2019 Red Dress Award honorees will be featured in the March issue of Woman’s
Day, on newsstands February 12. For more information on the Woman’s
Day Red Dress Awards, visit www.womansday.com/reddressawards.
Supporters can follow the awards on Instagram
and Twitter
using the hashtag #RedDressAwards.
The Awards are being produced for the tenth consecutive year by Scott
Mauro Entertainment, Inc. / Scott Mauro, Executive Producer.
About Woman’s Day
Woman’s Day empowers nearly 15 million American women to enrich
their lives with joy, purpose and positivity. The brand is the GPS in
our readers’ busy life, providing actionable solutions to help her
navigate everyday goals. We celebrate and speak to her deep commitment
to family, community, and faith by delivering uplifting stories and
introducing her to women like her who are living their values. Woman’s
Day is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the
nation’s largest diversified media and information companies. With 27
titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines
with a total paid circulation of over 36 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst
Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 146 million readers and
site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and
millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore
Multi-Platform/MRI 09-17/S17). Hearst Digital Media has 143 million
followers across social. Follow Woman’s Day on Facebook,
Twitter
and Pinterest.
