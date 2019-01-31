Woman's Day Celebrates 16th Annual Red Dress Awards February 12, 2019 with Host Ali Wentworth and Performances by Alexa Ray Joel and Ann Wilson of Heart

Angela Bassett, Chandra Wilson, Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., F.A.C.C. and GirlTrek to Be Honored as Heart Health Awareness Advocates

On February 12, 2019, Woman’s Day will celebrate its 16th annual Red Dress Awards, recognizing advocates and organizations helping American women take charge of their heart health. Actress, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Ali Wentworth will host and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ann Wilson of Heart will headline the event, held at The Appel Room at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. Woman’s Day is proud to partner with sponsors: Northwell Health; Don’t Miss a Beat; Novartis; Rosa Regale Sparkling Red Wine; Lands’ End; Lenox; and public health partner, NIH’s National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, for this year’s event.

“For 16 years, Woman’s Day and the Red Dress Awards have been leading the crusade against heart disease—the number one killer of women in the country,” Woman’s Day Editor-in-Chief Susan Spencer said. “This year, we are honored to recognize four remarkable honorees and five Live Longer and Stronger Challenge participants for the work they are doing toward our shared mission: to give women the tools and support they need to improve their heart health and their lives.”

The American Heart Association will present a Red Dress Award to Angela Bassett, internationally acclaimed actress, director, and producer. Woman’s Day will also honor the following heart health advocates: Chandra Wilson, actor, director and philanthropist; Mary Norine Walsh, M.D., F.A.C.C., medical director of the Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation Program and director of Nuclear Cardiology at St. Vincent Heart Center.

GirlTrek, founded in 2010 by social activists T. Morgan Dixon and Vanessa Garrison, will receive the 2019 National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Healthy Heart Award, presented by Dr. Gary H. Gibbons, director, NHLBI. GirlTrek encourages women to use walking as a practical first step to inspire healthy living, families and communities. With nearly 100,000 neighborhood walkers, GirlTrek is the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States.

The Awards will feature additional performances from singer and songwriter Alexa Ray Joel and performing arts group Cobu, who will open the show. Actor Susan Lucci will also make a special onstage appearance.

The awards ceremony will be attended by participants taking part in the sixth annual Woman’s Day Live Longer and Stronger Challenge and their mentors, Joy Bauer, the “TODAY” show nutritionist and Woman’s Day columnist, and experts from Northwell Health. These five women have turned their health around over the last eight months, losing nearly 150 pounds collectively and lowering their blood pressure and cholesterol. Neiman Marcus Last Call will dress the women on the evening of the awards to celebrate their transformations.

The 2019 Red Dress Award honorees will be featured in the March issue of Woman’s Day, on newsstands February 12. For more information on the Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards, visit www.womansday.com/reddressawards. Supporters can follow the awards on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #RedDressAwards.

The Awards are being produced for the tenth consecutive year by Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. / Scott Mauro, Executive Producer.

About Woman’s Day

Woman’s Day empowers nearly 15 million American women to enrich their lives with joy, purpose and positivity. The brand is the GPS in our readers’ busy life, providing actionable solutions to help her navigate everyday goals. We celebrate and speak to her deep commitment to family, community, and faith by delivering uplifting stories and introducing her to women like her who are living their values. Woman’s Day is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies. With 27 titles in the U.S., Hearst is the largest publisher of monthly magazines with a total paid circulation of over 36 million (AAM 1H 2017). Hearst Magazines’ print and digital assets reach nearly 146 million readers and site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform/MRI 09-17/S17). Hearst Digital Media has 143 million followers across social. Follow Woman’s Day on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005205/en/