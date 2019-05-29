Woman's Hospital Goes LIVE with MEDITECH Expanse

Louisiana-based family-centered care facility launches MEDITECH’s state-of-the-art EHR, providing an effective, efficient POC solution for nurses

Woman’s Hospital, a national leader in women's and family-centered care, recently launched Expanse, MEDITECH’s clinically-sophisticated Enterprise Health Record (EHR). Leveraging one of the integral components of the EHR, Expanse Point of Care (POC), nurses and therapists are now equipped to connect with their patients on a much deeper, personal level with unprecedented safety and precision.

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital was one of the first women’s specialty hospitals in the country, and is currently one of the largest in the United States. Opening its doors in November of 1968, Woman’s has remained a private, nonprofit organization consistently recognized for its care of women and infants with over 8,000 deliveries per year. Woman’s also performs more than 7,600 surgeries and 45,000 breast procedures, as well as over 55,000 Pap screens, each year.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence our community has placed in us, and we take that responsibility to heart,” said Paul Kirk, CIO at Woman’s Hospital. “We strive for excellence in all that we do, and that includes equipping our clinicians with the most effective tools and technology to deliver the highest standard of care.”

With a faithful mission to provide the utmost quality care to mothers and infants, it was paramount to the hospital’s leadership to provide their clinicians with an innovative, yet intuitive, EHR that specifically meets the needs of nurses. MEDITECH’s Expanse solution answered the bell admirably. Expanse POC, a fully integrated component of the EHR, harnesses the full power of the nursing solution into an intuitive, handheld workflow with the full capability to view charts, document, and provide safe medication administration at the patient’s bedside on a small, handheld device, giving the patient and provider more face-to-face time.

“The concept of using handheld devices is so familiar in day-to-day life, and our nurses have been seeking the same innovation in healthcare,” says Tanya Johnson, BSN, RN, Nursing Informatics Manager at Woman’s Hospital. “Using the MEDITECH POC solution within our Mother/Baby units truly supports family bonding by allowing the nurse more time to engage with the patient, without limitations related to equipment or connectivity.”

With MEDITECH’s continued commitment to nurses, it seems only fitting that a leading organization focused on providing an exceptional level of care is hitting the ground running with Expanse, and utilizing Expanse POC to better care and connect with their patients. With excellence, innovation, and compassion being the three cornerstones of Woman’s mission, MEDITECH is confident that the partnership between the two organizations is poised to flourish now and into the future.

“We truly recognize the vital role nurses play within their organizations, so it’s important we deliver technology to empower them and support their commitment to providing safe, quality care,” says Cathy Turner, BSN, MBA, RN-BC, Associate Vice President, MEDITECH. “We are honored to be a part of Woman’s mission to improve the health of women and infants through the solutions we provide.”

About MEDITECH

The next digital transformation of healthcare is underway, and MEDITECH is leading the charge with Expanse, the only full-scale EHR designed specifically for the post-Meaningful Use era. As a leading EHR vendor for 50 years, MEDITECH’s solutions have empowered 2,325 customers across 22 different countries to provide higher quality care, with greater efficiency, to more people, at a lower cost. Today, our cutting-edge solutions are helping organizations to see healthcare through a new lens and navigate this virtual landscape with unparalleled vision and clarity. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, or financial success, MEDITECH’s bold innovation, passion, and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to start your journey today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005068/en/