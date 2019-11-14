Log in
Womble Bond Dickinson Enhances Knowledge Management with iManage RAVN

11/14/2019 | 01:00am EST

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Womble Bond Dickinson – a transatlantic law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers based in 27 UK and US locations – is using iManage RAVN to unlock greater insight into its people, financial centric data, and associated relationships to facilitate improved financial operations.

The firm is a long standing user of iManage Work for secure document and email management, so when reviewing their approach to Knowledge Management and Enterprise Search they naturally turned to iManage. They have now implemented a new knowledge management application built upon iManage RAVN to provide universal search capabilities. RAVN utilizes machine learning to find, analyse, and identify organization information buried in disparate systems regardless of location, to better understand search queries and to provide relevant search results quickly.

“For the first time, we can effectively search on all our iManage transactional content within the knowledge management system,” said Tom Humberstone, IT Applications & Development Manager, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP. “Leveraging the Knowledge Graph functionality within RAVN we can take our searches further by better understanding the relationships among our people, content, financials, and bios so we can figure out how best to operate from a financial standpoint. This will unlock enormous amounts of knowledge because we have nearly 65 million documents in our active matters database.”

The firm has received positive user feedback about RAVN’s clean and crisp search user interface and UX that delivers easier searching capabilities. Over the coming year, the firm expects to take advantage of more advanced aspects of RAVN, including automatic identification of how its US and UK locations work together to further help it further simplify financial operations.

“We see immense potential in the way iManage RAVN can bring together data from time and billing systems, fee earner biographies, work product history, and other pieces of information to help surface experts and expertise across the organisation,” said Paul Harvey, Head of Knowledge Management and Legal Training, Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP. “Harnessing that hidden knowledge will enable us to work more efficiently and better serve our clients.”

“Our firm has never put into practice a search system this powerful,” said Bill Koch, Chief Knowledge Officer, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP. “The fact that our lawyers can so quickly locate material knowledge and, in turn, make that knowledge actionable is a game changer – both in how we operate internally and in how we serve our clients.”

“Womble Bond Dickinson is a forward-thinking practice using iManage RAVN Insight to drive innovation within the firm,” said Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN. “Investing in new ways of cultivating knowledge and leveraging iManage RAVN’s seamless integration with iManage Work lets leading firms keep pace with their clients’ needs and focus on delivering the high value services they expect.”

About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

About Womble Bond Dickinson
Womble Bond Dickinson is a transatlantic law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers based in 27 UK and US office locations serving clients across every business sector. The firm provides core legal services including: Commercial, Corporate, Employment, Pensions, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, Finance, Banking, Restructuring, Insolvency, IP, Technology and Data, Private Wealth, Projects, Construction and Infrastructure, Real Estate and Regulatory Law. 

Press Contact Information:
Laura Whitehead
Director of Brand and Advocacy
iManage
press@imanage.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
